Zyme Hires IBM Alum as New VP of Engineering, Infrastructure

News

PRESS RELEASE — REDWOOD SHORES, CA--(Marketwired - May 9, 2017) - Zyme, the market leader in the rapidly growing discipline of channel data management (CDM), today announced former IBM executive Abhijit Bhide has joined the company to serve as vice president of engineering and infrastructure. In this new role, Bhide will be responsible for the development and delivery of Zyme's technology offerings and managing the company's engineering operations. Bhide's appointment will enable Zyme to continue remaking the global indirect channel by eradicating the inefficiencies that have historically plagued channel operations.

Leading manufacturing companies leverage Zyme's CDM platform to sell more through their channel with clean, accurate and timely data that helps identify the optimal route-to-market and generate demand with end customers. At the same time, Zyme's CDM platform enables manufacturers to invest less in managing the supply chain to avoid excess inventory or risk stock-out and logistics costs, and can reduce incentive spending by 10 to 15 percent.

"Bhide joins Zyme at an important point in the company's trajectory," said Chandran Sankaran, CEO and founder of Zyme. "As Zyme continues its data-driven approach to transforming global channel operations, we will need leaders who offer steady guidance and experience. Bhide's background and expertise in managing large-scale SaaS technology implementations will be vital to Zyme's continued success in providing the most valuable channel performance technology."

Bhide comes to Zyme from Fiberlink Communications with over 14 years of experience in building and managing global development and delivery operations. Prior to Zyme, Bhide led the development and deployment of Fiberlink's market-leading SaaS platform for mobile devices, applications and content management. His leadership was instrumental in IBM's decision to purchase Fiberlink, and Bhide stayed on following the acquisition to grow the product and platform for IBM. Prior to Fiberlink, Bhide managed a retail consulting practice and was a program manager for technology and retail customers, delivering large implementations in the supply chain management and business-to-business (B2B) markets.

"Zyme has revolutionized global channel sales -- a space that represents trillions of dollars in annual revenues," said Bhide. "Zyme's engineering team is world-class, and has made Zyme the world's leading cloud platform for channel optimization. I'm excited for the opportunity to lead the engineering team and build out the company's powerful and comprehensive technology in ways that will help customers make the most of their channel investments."

Bhide has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Pune, India and a M.S. in Manufacturing Systems from North Carolina State University.

About Zyme

Zyme provides the leading channel data management (CDM) cloud platform, delivering critical downstream visibility for global companies that leverage distributors, resellers, retailers and e-tailers to sell their products. Zyme's flexible, real-time data platform powers the New Smart Channel(SM), a proven approach to acquiring actionable knowledge that enterprises need to accelerate partner sales and optimize marketing ROI. With a channel directory of more than 1.5 million partners, Zyme processes more than one billion transactions annually across more than 150 countries, providing decision-grade intelligence to optimize business processes like sales execution, inventory management, partner rebates and incentives, marketing and financial compliance.

Pre-built integrations with Salesforce and other innovative cloud solution providers help Zyme's industry-leading customers, including Amazon, Dell, Fujitsu, GE, Microsoft, Plantronics, Seagate, Symantec, VMware and Xerox use channel intelligence to solve core business problems. Headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, Zyme has offices in India, Texas, China and the UK. For more information, visit www.Zyme.com.