ZertoCON Partner Day: New Update Cadence, Professional Services on Tap

ZertoCON — Zerto’s second ZertoCON kicked off Monday with a day dedicated to partners before the full expo launches on Tuesday. The program featured an opening keynote by company president Paul Zieter and dedicated sessions for both reseller and cloud service-provider partners.
“We want to be all channel," said Zeiter, citing the experience many partners have had of a supplier redirecting a big-ticket deal to direct sales because someone needed to make quarterly numbers. “That will never happen at Zerto. We're big believers in the channel. We invest in the channel. We will always be a channel company because our success has been built on the people in the room here."
That strategy seems to be paying off. Zeiter announced significant growth, from 24 channel and 33 cloud service-provider partners in 2011 to the current roster of 1,700 partners and 350 CSPs across 77 countries. That’s average program growth of 126 percent annually.
Zeiter says the hypervisor-based replication provider has seen revenue increases with its CSP partners for 60 consecutive months. The typical deal size for partners is six to 10 times the cost of Zerto licenses. That’s a result of both new ecosystem deals – storage from HPE, Pure, Tegile and others play into the overall solution, as do Hyper-V or VMware hypervisor licenses and cloud from AT&T, AWS, Azure or other partners – and an effort by Zerto to move beyond its replication roots.
“We’re not just a replacement for your BC/DR solution that is old, long in the tooth and built for physical, not virtual environments," he said. “Yes, that’s what we came in the market to disrupt. But we’ve broadened far past that in terms of the overall opportunity."
Successful solution selling means helping partners move the discussion from disaster recovery to IT resiliency, says Zeiter. That conversation includes application mobility, ransomware protection, a cloud migration strategy and data-center modernization as well as data protection and BC/DR.
Sneak Peeks
Announcements for partner day include a formalized, certified professional services program set to launch in 2018; a more straightforward and streamlined release schedule, with codenames based now on single-malt scotches; and ongoing investments in product, sales and engineering. Last year, the company numbered just over 300. Now, there are 570 employees, and by year’s end executives say there will be 800.
General availability of the next iteration of Zerto Virtual Replication, code-named Balvenie, is expected in June, with engineering kickoff of the follow-on Cardhu beginning in July. Expect Update 1 for Balvenie in September. Version 5.5 of ZVR – the Athena release – is due in August.
Friends & Rivals
Event sponsors including Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix and Tegile set up in the hallway of the Hynes Convention Center in Boston’s Back Bay. Most are taking part in Zerto’s new ZAP Technical Alliance Program.
The alliances are billed as ...