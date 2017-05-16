Workspot Debuts Consulting Partner Program

By Lynn Haber

News

Workspot, the born-in-the-cloud VDI and DaaS company, on Tuesday rolled out a Cloud Consulting Partner Program to complement its DaaS 2.0 offering that combines Workspot with Azure. This new program augments a global Reseller Partner Program that the vendor launched earlier this year.

The four-year-old startup, founded by executives from Citrix and VMware, is now a key challenger to both of those vendors with its DasS 2.0 multi-tenant, cloud-first product.

“Given where we’re packaging Azure and Workspot together, the role of the partner becomes more of an ecosystem of putting a solution together. Our Cloud Consulting Partner Program allows us to take the leadership in terms of the packaging of Azure and the billing pain of Azure away from the end client, but also allows the partner to add value to the service from a consulting level, a support level and then selling adjacent services into the same customer," Hamish McNee, senior direct of worldwide channels at Workspot, told us.

This more collaborative approach to partnering with the channel is recent, and is seen developing with born in the cloud vendors — look at Salesforce as an example. Whereas traditional partner programs were built for on-premises hardware solutions, this newer type of partner program is more aligned with cloud solutions that generate new service requirements.

So, how does this new type of partner program work?

At Workspot, the cloud consultant provides a customer referral or introduction to Workspot, and the vendor and partner jointly sell into the customer. The vendor builds an Azure and Workspot tenancy environment on behalf of the customer and shares revenue with the partner via a referral revenue fee that’s based on the Workspot/Azure build.

“The consulting partner is able to build a process around management, selling adjacent services, such as other Office 365 subscriptions or other tenancies, or migrating workloads, for the client, for example," McNee said.

Workspot’s DaaS 2.0 solution, a packaged Workspot and Azure product, targets customers looking for this packaged type of offering. Workspot is looking for consulting partners who are familiar with end-user computing consulting skill sets and less so with screwdrivers and on-premises hardware. The latter partner type is more a fit for Workspot’s Reseller Partner Program, according to McNee. Partners are also expected to understand Azure and Microsoft solution sets.

A potential Workspot consulting partner is involved in the ...