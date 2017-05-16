Windstream Wholesale Adds 100G Network Fiber Routes

By Edward Gately

News

Windstream has unveiled five "strategically located" routes on its nationwide long-haul fiber transport network to improve services for wholesale and enterprise customers.

Secured as part of Windstream’s recent acquisition of EarthLink, the new routes offer customers access to “greater network diversity options, improved reliability and higher bandwidth capacity," the company said.

Supporting Windstream Wholesale’s portfolio of offerings – including optical waves, MEF 2.0-certified carrier Ethernet, MPLS and dedicated Internet access – the routes include:

Dallas to Atlanta, a low-latency, direct route bridging the two markets with add/drop capability in Birmingham, Jackson and Shreveport.

Miami to Atlanta, running along the Gulf Coast via Tampa and complementing the existing route traveling along the Atlantic Coast via Jacksonville.

Raleigh to Savannah, offering a direct path extending along the Eastern seaboard.

Houston to Gulfport, offering add/drop capability in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Memphis to Charlotte, utilizing optical fiber composite overhead ground wire.

“Connecting several markets in the deep South, as well as along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast, these routes offer Windstream Wholesale customers even greater network efficiency and performance, along with access to our entire scalable, secure fiber solutions suite," said Buddy Bayer, Windstream’s senior vice president of transport engineering. “Additionally, our unique Miami-to-Atlanta route offers our international customers diverse, low-latency 100G connectivity to Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets across the country. This premier entry point unlocks the key to market expansion for many international carriers, especially those in Latin America."

In addition to the new routes, Windstream said its merger with EarthLink brings several other benefits to its wholesale and enterprise customers, including access to more than 445 new point of presence (POP) locations, as well as the addition of many new data centers and carrier hotels to the Windstream network.