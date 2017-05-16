This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

Windstream Wholesale Adds 100G Network Fiber Routes
By Edward Gately
May 16, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

Windstream has unveiled five "strategically located" routes on its nationwide long-haul fiber transport network to improve services for wholesale and enterprise customers.

Windstream's Buddy BayerSecured as part of Windstream’s recent acquisition of EarthLink, the new routes offer customers access to “greater network diversity options, improved reliability and higher bandwidth capacity," the company said.

Supporting Windstream Wholesale’s portfolio of offerings – including optical waves, MEF 2.0-certified carrier Ethernet, MPLS and dedicated Internet access – the routes include:

  • Dallas to Atlanta, a low-latency, direct route bridging the two markets with add/drop capability in Birmingham, Jackson and Shreveport.
  • Miami to Atlanta, running along the Gulf Coast via Tampa and complementing the existing route traveling along the Atlantic Coast via Jacksonville.
  • Raleigh to Savannah, offering a direct path extending along the Eastern seaboard.
  • Houston to Gulfport, offering add/drop capability in Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
  • Memphis to Charlotte, utilizing optical fiber composite overhead ground wire.

“Connecting several markets in the deep South, as well as along the Gulf Coast and the East Coast, these routes offer Windstream Wholesale customers even greater network efficiency and performance, along with access to our entire scalable, secure fiber solutions suite," said Buddy Bayer, Windstream’s senior vice president of transport engineering. “Additionally, our unique Miami-to-Atlanta route offers our international customers diverse, low-latency 100G connectivity to Tier 1, 2 and 3 markets across the country. This premier entry point unlocks the key to market expansion for many international carriers, especially those in Latin America."

In addition to the new routes, Windstream said its merger with EarthLink brings several other benefits to its wholesale and enterprise customers, including access to more than 445 new point of presence (POP) locations, as well as the addition of many new data centers and carrier hotels to the Windstream network.

Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 