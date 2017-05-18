Westcon-Comstor Partners With Genpact for BPO Program

News

Westcon-Comstor has fully created a program for business process outsourcing and shared services.

Westcon-Comstor’s business transformation program has already been available in Europe and Asia-Pacific, but it is now available in North America. There are now 54 countries that have access to it.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) program has been in the works for the last three years, according to the company, with the intention of “bringing innovative technology solutions and services to market on behalf of its vendor partners and solution provider customers." Westcon-Comstor also completed an SAP ERP platform while building the BPO project.

"These business process improvements will enable our sales teams to spend less time on administration and more time helping customers grow their business," said Dolph Westerbos, CEO of Westcon-Comstor. "Combined with the completion of our global ERP rollout, the company is now optimized to take full advantage of future opportunities at an accelerated, more efficient pace."

Westcon-Comstor partnered with Genpact in order to scale its “country-based operating model" to a regional level. The partnership takes care of administrative tasks that Weston-Comstor otherwise would have to do. The companies say Genpact has already completed almost half a million orders for Westcon-Comstor solution providers.

Westerbos says his company has been working hard on modernizing over the last few years.

"But being the global distribution partner for many of our vendors and customers, with operations in every corner on earth, we needed to provide a consistent and compliant operating model to scale our business further," he said. “Our employees have managed unprecedented change, and I am very proud of their achievements. We will continue to optimize our operational processes, but with this initiative complete, we have the foundation for long-term, sustainable success for our company, as well as the strengthened ability to accelerate our customers' success."

The New York-based distributor says it will experience improved business metrics and better support its vendors and solution providers, through customer-vendor integration and a unified platform for transactions.

Westcon-Comstor unveiled a new suite of productivity tools to its North American partners earlier this year.