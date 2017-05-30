West UC Promotes Conferencing Vet to SVP

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in April.**

West Unified Communications Services has selected Kim McLachlan as its new senior vice president of sales for the voice, network and contact center lines of business.

In this role, McLachlan will drive revenue growth through a national network of resellers, VARs and a direct sales team. She will lead West’s direct and channel sales teams for North America, building on her team’s success in driving adoption of West’s UC portfolio in the marketplace.

“Kim’s leadership is critical to the growth of West’s unified communications solutions and to executing against our strategy from a go-to-market perspective," said Randy McGraw, West’s senior vice president who leads the company’s global UC, hosted telephony and contact center teams. “Her experience in enterprise technology sales makes her a solid fit in serving our enterprise and midsize business clients. I am confident in Kim’s ability to execute on the company’s near-term opportunities and strategic priorities as the newest member of the leadership team."

McLachlan has more than 20 years of telecommunications experience. She is a long-time West veteran, previously responsible for sales of the company’s conferencing offerings in the eastern United States, driving much of the firm’s growth and success in the conferencing space.