Verizon Pushes 8x8, RingCentral Atop UCaaS Rankings

By Edward Gately

News

8x8, RingCentral, Verizon, Vonage, West, Comcast, Star2Star, Mitel, Nextiva and Jive are the top 10 providers on IHS Markit’s 2017 UCaaS Scorecard for North America.

The scorecard aims to identify the UCaaS providers leading the market and those best positioned to succeed long term. The ratings are based on criteria such as installed base of seats, financial stability, market strategy, service capabilities and support options.

“For the first time in nine years of publishing this report we have a deadlock with two companies at the top — 8x8 and RingCentral," said Diane Myers, IHS Markit’s senior research director. “8x8 continues its leadership for the fourth year due to its installed base of UCaaS seats, financial position and continued execution on its market strategy. RingCentral, holder of the largest UCaaS installed base, has continued innovating on the product front and made important strides with financial stability."

Verizon and Vonage follow 8x8 and RingCentral in the rankings, with Verizon gaining considerable ground.

“Verizon made a significant leap with the introduction of its mobile-first UCaaS offering," Myers said. “There is nothing else in the U.S. market like the mobile UCaaS service One Talk, which is fully deployed through the mobile network of a provider and brings together natively one number across multiple devices."

Privately held UCaaS provider Jive made its first showing on the scorecard, making the top 10 due to its installed base of seats.

Landing just outside the top 10 were Fuze, Broadview Networks, NetFortris, ShoreTel, Cox, CoreDial and Windstream.