UK-based Google Partner, Software Developer Seeks US Partners

By Lynn Haber

News

Cloud Technology Solutions (CTS), a U.K.-based Premier Google Cloud partner and reseller, is actively recruiting U.S. channel partners with the concurrent announcement of its CloudMigrator Online tool, a more self-service and streamlined tool than its current software, CloudMigrator.

CTS offers G Suite Business solutions and services for planning, migration, deployment, adoption and support of Google Cloud Platform and G Suite. The Google partner is launching CloudMigrator Online to drive more business from SMB organizations with fewer than 100 users.

The reseller and software developer has an existing partner network that will be able to resell the new CloudMigrator Online tool to a customer as part of a large project. The company launched this aggressive recruitment drive to gain new partners and accelerate migration numbers.

“Our new CloudMigrator Online solution will be an important part of our offering to a market that is looking to gain the many advantages that cloud computing offers. Our channel partners have always played a vital role in our growth plans and we are delighted to be able to expand their cloud migration offerings with this new online tool," said James Doggart, CEO of CTS.

To date, CTS has helped more than 6 million users migrate to the cloud, and the company recognizes the opportunity to help partners to run high volumes of small and medium-sized migrations with a simple process and pricing structure.

“We have a target to help over 10 million users migrate to the cloud over the next few years and that is why we are recruiting new channel partners to drive those ambitions," he added.

Interested partners can take a test drive of Cloud Migrator Online via a free trial that allows them to migrate two user mailboxes to Google with unrestricted functionality, the company said.