Telco Systems, Silver Peak Team on SD-WAN

News

PRESS RELEASE — MANSFIELD, MA and SANTA CLARA, CA, May 1, 2017 — Telco Systems, the leading provider of innovative CE 2.0, MPLS, IP, SDN/NFV solutions, and Silver Peak, the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions, today announced a new open vCPE solution for managed SD-WAN services.

The new joint vCPE SD-WAN solution enables service providers to quickly bring new tiered, high performance, virtualized services to market. This open solution also allows telcos and managed service providers to deliver on the ultimate promise of NFV to be an agile, open and flexible service delivery platform that supports any VNF service in parallel to or as part of a service chain with SD-WAN services. This eliminates the time and expense previously required to deploy stand-alone appliances on the customer’s premise for each offered service.

The joint solution integrates the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect virtual SD-WAN solution with Telco Systems’ Verge platform. Verge is an open, service-ready, plug-and-play vCPE based on industry standard x86 hardware platforms and is part of Telco Systems’ new NFVTime suite. The Silver Peak EdgeConnect virtual SD-WAN solution is a scalable, multi-tenant SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of MPLS, broadband and LTE transport services without compromising network or application performance. Centrally managed with Unity OrchestratorSP, enterprises can quickly configure application-driven security policies that enable direct granular internet breakout for trusted SaaS and web applications from any branch location. The joint solution also provides zero touch provisioning and deployment, orchestration and portal integration. The integrated solution is extensible to include third party functions, such as virtual firewalls and virtual SLA probes drawn from both companies extensive VNF partner ecosystem.

By adopting SD-WAN over open vCPE, telcos and managed service providers can immediately serve customers with a best-in-class SD-WAN solution and seamlessly and remotely layer on additional VNF-based network services at any time. These services may be offered with flexible pricing models, such as pay-as-you-grow, try-and-buy and other subscription models.

“We are excited to get more involved in the rapidly growing SD-WAN market and to partner with the emerging market leader in this space,” said Raanan Tzemach, Vice President of Product Management at Telco Systems. “Our joint offering with Silver Peak delivers the freedom telcos and managed service providers have been searching for to pick and choose the VNF services they want to offer without the traditional constraints of any particular vCPE or SD-WAN platform.”

“The Silver Peak partnership with Telco Systems underscores the value of combining a best in class CPE virtualization platform with a complete SD-WAN software solution, bringing the future of managed business services to telcos and service providers today,” said Shayne Stubbs, Vice President Service Providers and Cloud at Silver Peak. “Our collaboration with Telco Systems expands our market reach and allows us to better serve our telco and managed service provider customers by offering our award winning SD-WAN solution as a turnkey VNF service.”

Telco Systems and Silver Peak will be demonstrating this new joint open vCPE solution for SD-WAN at the upcoming NFV World Congress in San Jose, CA from May 2nd through the 5th. Telco Systems will be exhibiting at Booth #52 and Silver Peak will be exhibiting at Booth #38.

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems delivers an industry-leading portfolio of Carrier Ethernet and MPLS-based demarcation, aggregation, NFV and vCPE solutions, enabling service providers to create intelligent, service-assured, CE 2.0-compliant networks for mobile backhaul, business services and cloud networking. Telco Systems’ end-to-end Ethernet, SDN/NFV-ready product portfolio delivers significant advantages to service providers, utilities and city carriers competing in a rapidly evolving telecommunications market. Telco Systems is a wholly owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC).

To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com or follow Telco Systems on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Silver Peak

Silver Peak is the global leader in broadband and hybrid WAN solutions. Silver Peak offers a high-performance SD-WAN solution that provides secure and reliable virtual overlays to connect users to applications with the flexibility to use any combination of underlying transport without compromising application performance. This results in greater business agility and lower costs. More than 2,000 globally distributed enterprises have deployed Silver Peak broadband and hybrid WAN solutions across 80 countries. Learn more at www.silver-peak.com.