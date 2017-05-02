Tech Data Adds Ruckus Wireless Services

News

PRESS RELEASE — CLEARWATER, Fla. (May 2, 2017) – Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced an agreement with Ruckus Wireless, a business unit of Brocade Communications Systems, to offer their wide range of indoor and outdoor “Smart Wi-Fi” products to solution providers in North America through its Enterprise Solutions division. Ruckus delivers high-performance wireless network technology designed to support the demands of ever-increasing traffic on Wi-Fi networks due to the accelerated adoption of mobile devices and high-bandwidth applications and services.

Through this agreement, solution providers will be able to connect with a dedicated team of Tech Data professionals skilled and certified in Ruckus deployments. Through Tech Data’s vast network of manufacturers and the industry’s largest inventory of Brocade and Ruckus products, partners are also able to provision an entire system through a single distributor.

"Our alliance with Ruckus adds a game-changing wireless component to our portfolio, offering a compelling solution to mobile carriers, broadband service providers and corporate enterprises,” said Chuck Bartlett, senior vice president, Supplier Solutions at Tech Data. "Ruckus wireless solutions are an ideal complement to Tech Data’s existing capabilities around Brocade offerings, highlighted by Brocade’s high-performance ICX campus network switches—making us even better positioned to support resellers who are helping to bring their end users into the new era of IT.”

Tech Data’s dedicated team of Ruckus-certified experts offers top-tier support while helping partners grow their wireless practices. Tech Data’s agreement with Ruckus enables the company to provide world-class wireless solutions to help the IT channel deliver best-in-class Wi-Fi networks.

“Ruckus is a pioneer in the Wi-Fi infrastructure market, enabling carriers and enterprises to stay ahead of the exploding demand for high-bandwidth applications and services,” said Eric Buck, director, worldwide distribution sales at Brocade. “Our partnership with Tech Data will provide a better wireless experience option for their partners that offers greater performance, with flexibility, reliability and affordability—from the data center core to the wireless network edge.”

For more information, please visit Tech Data’s Brocade team webpage, email them at brocade@techdata.com or call 1-800-237-8931, ext. 82111, option 1.

Ruckus Wireless at TechSelect

At this week’s Spring 2017 TechSelect Partner Conference, where Tech Data’s TechSelect community of solution providers have the opportunity to collaborate and network with peers, industry leaders and premier vendor partners, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Ruckus Wireless business unit, Ian Whiting, is presenting “Capturing a New Wave of Opportunity.” This keynote address, discussing the opportunities borne out of the 15-year relationship between Tech Data and Brocade/Ruckus, is scheduled for today’s general session. The TechSelect Spring Partner Conference is being held at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa in Savannah, Ga., May 2-5, 2017.

