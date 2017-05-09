TCG, Broadvoice Form Partnership

By Craig Galbraith

News

UC provider Broadvoice and master agent Telecom Consulting Group have a new partnership.

The agreement gives TCG's network of 2,200 sales partners access to Broadvoice's portfolio of IP-based voice and data services – including cloud phone service, contact-center solutions, collaboration and conferencing – to businesses of all sizes.

"We are delighted to add Broadvoice as one of our best-in-class providers," said Dan Pirigyi, partner at TCG. "We share a vision of white-glove customer service and delivering high-caliber communications solutions that enable businesses to be better at what they do every day. We couldn't be more excited about kicking off our partnership, and I look forward to a long and productive relationship."

"Our relationship with TCG allows us to expand our commitment to providing an amazing experience for partners and their business customers," said Sam Ghahremanpour, Broadvoice President. "Like TCG, we share the common goal of delivering tremendous service and exceeding expectations each and every time a partner interacts with us."

Los Angeles-based Broadvoice is in the middle of a big growth spurt – up 167 percent in the last three years – with most of that growth driven by the channel, the company said.

