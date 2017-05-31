TBI Partners Get RCN Business Services

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

RCN Business has partnered with master agency TBI to provide its voice, data and video offerings to more businesses, and continue to grow and expand its wholly owned, modern fiber and coax network into new markets.

RCN Business provides customer service and installation for its facilities-based communication products and services. Its suite of products includes: metro Ethernet connections up to 10 Gbps including DIA, E-Line and E-LAN connections; business trunking including PRI and SIP interfaces; business voice offerings including Business Phone with Call Manager and Hosted Voice; and broadband Internet access with download speeds up to 330 Mbps.

“TBI’s back-office support, including solutions engineers, will be working alongside RCN on discovery, design and implementation of Ethernet deployments," said Mike Carrosquilla, senior vice president at RCN Business. “Our robust portfolio of competitively priced IP-based data and voice communications solutions will provide TBI partners and sales people with a truly diverse, competitive alternative to the incumbents in our markets."

RCN Business serves businesses in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia (Delaware County), Lehigh Valley (Pennsylvania), Washington, D.C., and New York City.

“We’re pleased to provide our partners with other options and worthwhile considerations for fiber-rich networks," said Mike Onystok, vice president of TBI Omni Center Sales. “RCN can provide a fiber deployment in just 22 days. That ability to quickly provide businesses with robust and secure telecommunications services makes them an attractive and reliable partner to us at TBI. Communication is the core of every business, and we’re glad to offer RCN’s state of the art voice, data and video services."