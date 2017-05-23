Symbolic IO Appoints FireEye, Forsythe, EMC Vet As VP Of Channel Sales And Strategic Alliances

By Edward Gately

News

Symbolic IO, which develops computational defined enterprise data storage offerings, has hired Bill Wood, formerly with FireEye, as its vice president of channel sales and strategic alliances.

Wood has 35 years of experience in direct and executive channel sales for technology companies that have deployed enterprise offerings such as storage, servers, network and converged infrastructure across a broad range of industries and Fortune 500 companies. He previously was regional director for FireEye.

In his role at Symbolic IO, Wood will be charged with growing the company’s channel partner ecosystem and building strategic alliances for the IRIS product line.

“Given my background in the IT infrastructure market spanning over three decades, IRIS is like no other enterprise technology I have ever seen," he said. “Symbolic IO is uniquely positioned to create a new compute category, and I look forward to working with the executive team to develop the channel and strategic alliance partner infrastructure to deliver IRIS’ unique and unmatched value for enterprise customers."

Prior to FireEye, Wood held senior sales management and business development positions with Forsythe Technology Solutions. In addition, he held a storage sales leadership role at EMC.

“Bill has a strong track record in developing channel sales programs to deliver world-class enterprise solutions," said Brian Ignomirello, Symbolic IO’s founder and CEO. “His experience at Forsythe Technology Solutions integrating enterprise technologies from EMC, HP, Cisco and others will be key to developing a comprehensive channel distribution strategy for our IRIS product line."