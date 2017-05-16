SingleHop Enhances Business Continuity Lineup with DRaaS

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - May 16, 2017) - SingleHop, a global provider of on-demand private cloud and managed hosting, today announced enhancements to its business continuity portfolio with the addition of two Disaster Recovery as a Service solutions -- Standby DRaaS and Active DRaaS. The cloud-based solutions enable simple, fast and reliable recovery for organizations facing catastrophic system failure. Each service is backed by the industry's most aggressive SLA for disaster recovery and is designed to provide protection for mid-size organizations with varying budgets and business continuity objectives.

The high costs of downtime, combined with the efficiencies of cloud computing, are driving rapid adoption of DRaaS. Network downtime costs at least $20,000 for 80 percent of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to IDC.1

"In the long run, unplanned downtime and emergencies are inevitable, but loss of revenue and brand reputation don't have to be," said Zak Boca, CEO of SingleHop. "Until very recently, disaster recovery solutions required massive infrastructure investments that only the largest organizations could implement, but cloud automation is shifting the status quo in a big way. SingleHop's managed DRaaS solutions allow businesses large and small to achieve peace of mind, and when necessary, ensure normal operations are restored with minimal disruption."

Solutions for All Disaster Recovery Objectives

Disaster recovery plans are not one-size-fits-all. Depending on variables like industry and compliance requirements, thresholds for downtime and data loss tolerance differ widely from business to business. SingleHop DRaaS solutions are flexibly structured to accommodate the full spectrum of business continuity objectives:

Standby DRaaS

Powered by market leader Zerto, Standby DRaaS seamlessly integrates with SingleHop's Virtual Private Cloud platform and features continuous replication of mission-critical applications. Customers only pay for compute resources during a failover event.

Active DRaaS

Active DRaaS is an enterprise-grade disaster recovery solution built on a SingleHop Dedicated Private Cloud (DPC) for unmatched security and control. Powered by either Zerto or availability software market leader Veeam, the service is ideal for organizations with complex needs such as PCI or HIPAA compliance, resource pre-provisioning, or highly customized configurations. The DPC environment can be used for development and testing when not being used as a recovery site.

All SingleHop business continuity solutions include 24/7 Service First Support™ and secure data seeding via DART Box™. Optional services include white-glove onboarding and managed failover testing.

DRaaS SLA

Available to DRaaS customers completing managed failover tests, SingleHop's Disaster Recovery SLA sets a new bar for business continuity service standards. For example, Active DRaaS customers may be compensated if recovery objectives (RPO and RTO) are not met within an hour of declaring a disaster. Contact SingleHop for the full DRaaS SLA.

About SingleHop

SingleHop is a leading global provider of hosted IT infrastructure, cloud computing and managed services. The company's powerful automation platform makes it simple for enterprises of all sizes to design and support the optimal cloud environment. Services include full life-cycle, white-glove support, instantly-scalable dedicated environments, managed services for Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, and comprehensive security and business continuity solutions. SingleHop serves more than 5,500 customers in more than 124 countries and operates data centers across the United States and Europe.