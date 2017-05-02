Silver Peak, Riverbed Weigh in on Cisco-Viptela Acquisition

By James Anderson

Cisco’s plan to buy software-defined wide area networking company Viptela has caught the attention of the industry.

The networking giant announced Monday that it will buy the privately owned Viptela for $610 million in a move that it says will bolster its SD-WAN portfolio.

Scott Harrell, senior vice president of product management for the Cisco Enterprise Networking Group, says customers are demanding the “cloud-focused" technology Viptela offers.

"With Viptela and Cisco, we will be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of comprehensive on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based SD-WAN solutions," he said.

Cisco has said it will keep Viptela’s product offerings while integrating its capabilities into Cisco’s Intelligent WAN (IWAN) and Meraki. The company said Viptela’s cloud-based approach fits well with the goal of transitioning the Cisco Digital Network Architecture to a software-centric model. Viptela is a San Jose-headquartered company that was founded in 2012.

Multiple SD-WAN providers have publicly commented on the deal, including Riverbed, which has openly criticized Cisco in the past. Riverbed CEO Jerry Kennelly says this acquisition signals the end of “pure-play" SD-WAN vendors and the second wave of disruption in the space.

“Businesses across all verticals are experiencing the need to digitally transform. But in order to be successful, they need a new approach to networking … not just another router refresh," Kennelly said.

Kennelly compared the two companies at the recent Riverbed Partner Summit, where he said Cisco’s IWAN solution is router-centric and inferior to Riverbed’s SteelConnect.

"Let them poison the well on their side," he told partners.

John Vincenzo, Silver Peak senior vice president, says that more M&A is on the radar for vendors that can’t tackle all of the wide-area networking requirements. He says customers demand a WAN edge that is software-defined, “application-driven" and has WAN optimization capability in a single device.

“Cisco customers, on the other hand, are facing an expanded catalog of ...