ServiceNow Announces Security, Cloud, More as Part of Latest Platform Release

By Edward Gately

News

SERVICENOW KNOWLEDGE17 — Enterprise software vendor ServiceNow on Wednesday unveiled numerous new offerings as part of the next version of its enterprise automation platform.

The announcements were made during ServiceNow’s Knowledge17 conference in Orlando, Florida.

CJ Desai, ServiceNow’s chief product officer, told attendees that the vendor’s priority and focus are centered on user experience and intelligence in everything to “simplify your work life."

“We still have a long way to go, but whatever we can automate and simplify, we will put on our platform," he said.

ServiceNow launched its first security offering, Security Operations, in February 2016. Two new security services announced Wednesday include: Trusted Security Circles, a new cloud-based application that allows organizations to share threat-intelligence information anonymously with a trusted group of peers; and Vendor Risk Management, another cloud-based application that enterprises can use to automate third-party risk, onboard new vendors more quickly and gain visibility of their overall risk posture.

Piero DePaoli, senior director of product marketing in ServiceNow’s security business unit, said security offers big opportunities for partners.

“The biggest opportunity on the channel side is implementation services," he said. “We have an out-of-the-box product that works with a bunch of different security products … and what we find is that every one of the customers has their way of handling security incidents, and a channel partner can take their expertise of working with ServiceNow on our security offering, and their expertise in security, and work with a specific organization to help them customize all of this so they end up getting the most value the quickest. So the channel is absolutely a great way to do that side of security."

Also Wednesday, ServiceNow announced:

ServiceNow Enterprise Onboarding and Transitions, which orchestrates and automates employee onboarding, offboarding, relocation, leaves of absence and other processes that begin in HR but span multiple systems and departments such as IT, facilities, finance and legal.

Software Asset Management, which combines catalog, procurement and orchestration in one system of action.

Enhancements to its Cloud Management application, which give cloud users and IT increased control over cloud resources.

ServiceNow Communities, which provides a personalized, self-service experience for every customer.

Martin Burke, president of Integrated Solutions Management, said ServiceNow’s partner program, platform and ...