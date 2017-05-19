This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

SendGrid Launches New Agency Partner Program to Identify “Best-of-Breed” Partners
By Edward Gately
May 19, 2017 - News
SendGrid has rolled out a new agency partner program aimed at simplifying email program management for digital marketing agencies, SIs and boutique design shops.

Through SendGrid for Agencies, agencies can consolidate their vendors and send all of their email via SendGrid, from email newsletters and password resets to promotional email, shipping notifications and more. SendGrid is a cloud-based delivery platform for customer communication.

SendGrid's Elliott GoldwaterElliot Goldwater, SendGrid’s director of business development and partnerships, tells Channel Partners the goal of the program is to identify “best-of-breed partners that can help our prospects and clients derive more value from SendGrid."

“To date, this has mostly focused on finding best-of-breed technology partners — that can be found in our Partner Marketplace," he said. “Our agency program is an extension of that. Our new program will allow us to surface partners to our clients that understand how to leverage SendGrid and provide value-add services and expertise to our platform, on behalf of their clients."

The program helps to reduce workflows and the resources necessary to manage multiple email programs, while providing “all the necessary tools to help drive meaningful ROI for clients," according to the company.

“This program now affords agencies the ability to manage a business’s entire email program, both transactional and marketing did not exist, [and] manage, track and report on all of their client’s activity from one dashboard with granular permissioning," Goldwater said.

SendGrid sends more than 30 billion emails each month for internet and mobile-based customers such as Airbnb, Pandora, HubSpot, Spotify, Uber and FourSquare, as well as more traditional enterprises such as Intuit and Costco.

