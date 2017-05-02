Salesforce Launches New AppExchange Partner Program

By Lynn Haber

News

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

As Salesforce AppExchange moves into its next decade, the company took a step back to figure out how to go bigger with the application marketplace for the next 10 years. The result is the launch of the AppExchange Partner Program.

As a result, the existing ISV Partner Program goes away.

“This is a new view on partnership for us. This is about how we’re reimagining startups and young companies that want to build and integrate with our technologies and how we’re encouraging and will teach them to do that," Leyla Seka, executive vice president, AppExchange Partner Program, shared with us.

The three key tenets of the AppExchange Partner Program: a reimaged business model; streamlined onboarding and making it easy for ISVs to do business with the company; and new technology to help ISVs innovate.

Launched in 2005, Salesforce AppExchange today has more than 3,000 apps, more than 300 components and 4 million-plus installs. Third-party apps range from those that enhance Salesforce’s core suite of CRM and extend it to the back offices, as well as apps across categories types and others targeted to vertical industries.

Also announced Tuesday, Salesforce has created a $100 million Platform Fund to invest in companies that are helping to solve customer problems. This initiative follows on the Salesforce Lightning Fund launched in June 2016, with $50 million.

“That was wildly successful, so the idea here is that we’re going to double down and go even wider with the $100 million Platform Fund and focus on companies that are building transformative apps and are extending the power of Salesforce to our customers," Seka said.

Taking a deeper look at the three core partner program features:

The new business model will emphasize a partner’s Trailblazer score based on new metrics such as customer success, product success, team readiness and giving back. While the vendor realizes that revenue is still important to both partners and Salesforce and will continue to be taken into account, other considerations also important.

“The simple fact is that we have great big partners that do a ton of revenue, are amazing and we love them, but we also have smaller partners that don’t do a ton of revenue but solve unique and really interesting problems for customers. So we want to make sure that we create an environment where we can see all different types of partners," said Seka.

The new AppExchange Partner Program will also have a lower baseline percent-net-revenue (PNR) – l5 percent down from 25 percent – also to make it more feasible for younger ISVs to do business with Salesforce. According to the vendor, existing ISV partners are eligible for ...