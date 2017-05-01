Rubrik Raises $180 Million to Further Cloud Data Management Adoption

By Edward Gately

News

Rubrik, the cloud data-management company, has raised $180 million in Series D investment funding to accelerate product development and go-to-market investments around the world.

The investment was led by IVP with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners, bringing the total equity raised to $292 million. Rubrik said it has established itself as the “market leader with record setting growth in just six quarters of selling." Its run rate is approaching $100 million, with several Fortune 500 and government-focused customers.

“With accelerating hybrid and multi-cloud IT adoption, enterprises are eager to embrace a cloud native data management platform to manage, recover, and secure data," said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s co-founder and CEO. “We see an unprecedented opportunity to double down on our pace of innovation and go-to-market worldwide. As the market leader and pioneer of cloud data management, Rubrik will aggressively invest in the success of our customers as their journey to cloud hastens."

Rubrik has launched eight major product releases, supporting 15 different applications across multiple cloud platforms. Most recently, the company announced Rubrik for AWS and Azure cloud native applications and data orchestration across clouds.

In the past year, Rubrik has built sales, marketing and support teams across five continents.

“The paradigm shift to the cloud has taken hold in the enterprise and no other company is better suited to catalyze this market opportunity than Rubrik," said Somesh Dash, IVP general partner. “Similar to other hyper-growth IVP investments like AppDynamics, MuleSoft, Pure Storage, and Slack, Rubrik is a market leader with a long-term business model that is disrupting the broader IT industry while acquiring a loyal and enthusiastic enterprise customer base along the way."

