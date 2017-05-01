RapidScale Updates CloudOffice

“CloudOffice addresses a market segment that most other hosted desktop solutions simply cannot scale down to: the under-50-user businesses. The SMB market has been starving for a managed cloud desktop solution, and until now, that service simply did not exist,” says Duane Barnes, SVP, Cloud Engineering. “RapidScale is uniquely positioned to offer an affordable self-service virtual desktop for SMBs that allows the customer to simply check boxes in a portal for applications they want streamed to specific users in their organization. No IT knowledge is necessary to use or administer the CloudOffice service.”
CloudOffice brings together core business applications and includes 50GB of user storage, Microsoft Office 2016 Pro Plus, 24x7x365 support, Adobe Acrobat Reader, anti-virus and malware protection, file-level backups, BYOD capabilities and much more. The SMB solution is offered in three compute packages and has optional add-ins such as Citrix ShareFile, RapidScale’s Hosted Exchange solution, CloudMail, Skype for Business, and Mimecast. Additionally, users see a seamless desktop experience with rich media content, access to local USB devices, and the same line-of-business applications they’re using today.
CEO Randy Jeter says, “There will finally be an all-in-one bundled service delivering a great client experience at an affordable cost to the 10 to 50 user market. Our company’s success is truly based on our ability to deliver innovative solutions built on our state-of-the-art global platform with the end-user experience in mind.”
With a bundled option and RapidScale’s industry-leading support and management, SMB clients can take advantage of a managed cloud model that meets all of their business requirements.
About RapidScale
RapidScale, a managed cloud services provider, delivers world-class, secure, and reliable cloud computing solutions to companies of all sizes across the globe. Its state-of-the-art managed CloudDesktop platform and market-leading cloud solutions are the reasons why RapidScale is the provider of choice for leading MSOs, VARs, MSPs, Carriers and Master Agents throughout the United States. RapidScale is not only delivering a service but also innovating advanced solutions and applications for the cloud computing space. RapidScale’s innovative solutions include CloudServer, CloudDesktop, CloudOffice, CloudMail, CloudRecovery, CloudApps, and more. For more information on RapidScale, visit www.rapidscale.net.