RapidScale Turns to Level 3, Windstream Alum as Operations Manager

By Craig Galbraith

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in April.**

RapidScale, the managed cloud services provider, has a new operations manager. It's Kevin Shannon.

Shannon, based in southern California, is responsible for compliance and large integration projects. His expertise is in implementing strategies that improve operational strategies and quality, but also align "processes, structures, systems and resources," the company said.

Shannon is a Level 3 Communications vet, most recently serving as senior director of operations. At Level 3, he led the transformation of the ops department, implementing structures and processes, and rebuilding partnerships — both internal and external.

Before that, he was VP of operations at PaeTec, and later Windstream after the latter bought the former.



“I am very excited about the opportunity to join and participate in the growth happening at RapidScale." says Kevin. “My past experience with the leadership team leaves me no doubt there is an entrepreneurial spirit here that is driven to grow a business focused on the customers and employee success. I look forward to putting my past operations management experience to work here helping structure the operations at RapidScale as we continue to grow."



“I can’t be more excited about this hire," said RapidScale CEO Randy Jeter. "Kevin Shannon is an amazing asset to have at RapidScale. I personally saw the work he did at PaeTec in building and supporting the explosive growth of a then market-leading company. The company is truly lucky to have such a great person and asset joining the team as a leader."

Follow executive editor @Craig_Galbraith on Twitter.