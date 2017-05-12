RapidScale to Buy Vonage’s Hosted Infrastructure Services

By Edward Gately

News

RapidScale has a deal in place to buy the hosted infrastructure services portion of Vonage’s business.

Under the terms of the agreement, RapidScale will acquire the employees of this Vonage business unit and the following services: IaaS, hosted exchange, virtual desktop, IT services, hosted firewall, backup service and Microsoft Skype for Business. The acquisition is set to close at the end of the month.

William Hiatt, RapidScale’s co-founder, tells Channel Partners the acquisition is “really a trifecta of wins." Financial terms of the deal are not being released.

“First, the Vonage hosted infrastructure customers’ experience will be enhanced as these customers will gain access to our extensive service portfolio, global infrastructure and around-the-clock support from engineers working from three offices around the world," he said. “Second, RapidScale customers will benefit by having a deeper product portfolio, especially around a PCoIP-based DaaS offering. Lastly, our channel partners win by knowing RapidScale continues to be one of the fastest growing pure-play cloud providers in the channel and continues to double-down on the channel and customer experience."

RapidScale said the acquisition further expands its footprint on the East Coast with the opening of an office in Tysons, Va., increasing its client base and revenue; and provides a managed cloud services offering to the Vonage customers being acquired.

Clients will be able to create new users, new servers and new desktops via the RapidScale portal.

“This change allows us to focus on the growth of our robust suite of unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) and communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offerings, a space in which we have proven to provide customers with the innovative tools they need to keep their employees connected to each other, and their customers, to drive better business outcomes," said Alan Masarek, Vonage’s CEO. “I am confident that we are putting our customers’ business in the right hands with RapidScale, and that this move will enhance the experience for these customers and improve the way they do business."