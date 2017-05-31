RapidScale Hires Windstream Alum as Sales & Marketing EVP

By Edward Gately

News

RapidScale has hired Bob Buchanan, previously TierPoint’s vice president of channel sales, as its executive vice president of sales and marketing.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading RapidScale’s national go-to-market and sales strategy, focused on further accelerating the company’s market position as a provider of desktop as a service (DaaS), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offerings. He comes to RapidScale with experience in building, managing and leading direct sales, account management and channel sales teams.

“I’ve worked in both large and small organizations, and there is nothing more fun than being part of a company in high-growth mode," Buchanan said. “RapidScale’s entrepreneurial culture is something to embrace, as it is truly a competitive advantage. I have a strong desire to be part of a team that is laser focused on the customer experience while being 100 percent committed to our channel partner community. We are in the early phase of this journey and I’m excited to be part of something that is bigger than any one individual."

Fourteen years ago, Buchanan joined a data-center startup, Hosted Solutions, in Raleigh, North Carolina, which Windstream acquired in 2010. He was introduced to the channel during his time at Windstream, leading the company’s cloud and data center go-to-market strategy within the partner community. In 2015, Windstream divested its data center assets and the Hosted Solutions organization was acquired by TierPoint.

“When I first met Bob I told him that people, processes and systems are my focuses organizationally and I need someone who can make a huge impact in these three areas," said Randy Jeter, RapidScale’s CEO. “He agreed with my key objectives and shared how, over a 12-year period at Hosted Solutions/TierPoint, he achieved just that. The story was so powerful that I left inspired by him and confident that he was the right leader to join RapidScale as EVP, sales & marketing."