Presidio, Electroline, Dell Computer Among Vertiv North American Partner Award Winners
By Edward Gately
May 24, 2017 - News
Vertiv (vertivco.com/en-us/about/partner/), formerly Emerson Network Power, has named its North American Partner Award winners for 2016.

The winning companies were selected based on their “commitment to empowering the vital applications of the digital world and supporting today’s growing mobile, cloud and edge computing markets with Vertiv IT infrastructure solutions," according to the company. The winners were announced during the company’s Partner Summit in Nashville.

The North American Partner Award winners include:

  • Solution Provider of the Year - Presidio
  • Regional Partner of the Year - Electroline
  • Technology Partner of the Year - Mirapath
  • Emerging Partner of the Year - Strategic Projects & Services
  • Federal Partner of the Year - Dell Computer
  • Canadian Partner of the Year - Javco
  • Distributor of the Year - Graybar

Vertiv's Jessica Kaiser“It is important to us that we recognize the outstanding achievements our partners have accomplished last year, and we applaud their commitment to helping customers embrace innovation and empower their businesses," said Jessica Kaiser, Vertiv’s director of global partner programs. “With the transition from Emerson Network Power to Vertiv, this past year has been an exciting one. Our partners have adapted quickly and enthusiastically, while continuing to share our customer-first business values."

The Vertiv Partner Program provides partners with infrastructure products and services for data center and edge computing.

