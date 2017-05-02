This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.

Informa

PlanetOne Joins AT&T's ACC Million Dollar Club
By James Anderson
May 02, 2017 - News
Print
Comments

Four master agents earned more than $1 million working with AT&T's ACC Business last year.

The telecommunications giant recognized PlanetOne Communications, Intelisys, Telarus and MicroCorp as members of the ACC Business Million Dollar Club at this year's Channel Partners Conference & Expo. It’s PlanetOne’s first appearance in the elite group. Intelisys, Telarus and MicroCorp were the only members of the club last year when ACC Business announced its awards.

The carrier awarded TMI Communications special recognition for making rapid achievements and gave Top Speed Data Communications an award for successfully adopting technology.

The following agents earned silver, gold and platinum awards for the revenue they generated in 2016:

Platinum

  • Advanced Corporate Services, Inc.
  • Bridgepointe Technologies, Inc.
  • CarrierSales
  • Intelisys, Inc.
  • MicroCorp, Inc.
  • PlanetOne Communications, Inc.
  • TBI
  • Telarus, Inc.

Gold

  • Corcom Communications, Inc.
  • Simplify, Inc.
  • Top Speed Data Communications, Inc.

Silver

  • 12 Points Consulting Corp.
  • BlackFin Square, Inc.
  • Digital Management Solutions, Inc.
  • Infolink Communications, Inc.
  • On Track Communications, Inc.
  • Sandler Partners
  • WTG
  • Your Phone Company, Inc.
Print
Comments
comments powered by Disqus

Subscribe to our mailing list

  • Be the first to know about our two live events including announcements, special offers, and more.
  • Top headlines and must-read articles delivered to your inbox once each week.
  • Notice of new, premium content on the Channel Partners website.
  • Receive the digital version of Channel Partners magazine twice per year.

Most Wanted

Galleries

More

Reports

Video Playlist
 