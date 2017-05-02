PlanetOne Joins AT&T's ACC Million Dollar Club

By James Anderson

News

Four master agents earned more than $1 million working with AT&T's ACC Business last year.

The telecommunications giant recognized PlanetOne Communications, Intelisys, Telarus and MicroCorp as members of the ACC Business Million Dollar Club at this year's Channel Partners Conference & Expo. It’s PlanetOne’s first appearance in the elite group. Intelisys, Telarus and MicroCorp were the only members of the club last year when ACC Business announced its awards.

The carrier awarded TMI Communications special recognition for making rapid achievements and gave Top Speed Data Communications an award for successfully adopting technology.

The following agents earned silver, gold and platinum awards for the revenue they generated in 2016:

Platinum

Advanced Corporate Services, Inc.

Bridgepointe Technologies, Inc.

CarrierSales

Intelisys, Inc.

MicroCorp, Inc.

PlanetOne Communications, Inc.

TBI

Telarus, Inc.

Gold

Corcom Communications, Inc.

Simplify, Inc.

Top Speed Data Communications, Inc.

Silver