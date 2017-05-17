PlanetOne Hires Neustar, CSC Alum to Develop MSPs

PlanetOne is bringing on a channel veteran to drive partner recruitment and partner solution selling.

Kristen Cunningham is the master agent’s new director of solution sales for southern California. PlanetOne says she will take care of scaling the company’s partners and educating managed service providers on their opportunities – including in SD-WAN.

Cunningham says she joined PlanetOne because of its reputation for focusing on partners and providing customer service.

“Once I got to know the team, experience the culture and see the never-ending pipeline of opportunity ahead of me, joining PlanetOne was an easy career move to make," she said. “The sky is the limit right now for MSPs who are willing to embrace change and lead versus follow — and there’s no one better positioned than PlanetOne to help them capitalize on convergence and cloud."

Cunningham recently worked as a strategic account director for Neustar. She also directed partner programs for the company. She served as a channel alliance manager for Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and was a director of the alliance and partner channel at NTT America. She has spent more than 18 years in channel sales, according to PlanetOne.

Cunningham will report to Jonathan Hartman, PlanetOne’s vice president of sales. She will work from Irvine, California.

“Our business in southern California continues to exceed expectations and with Kristen’s appointment, we’re ready for a wildly successful year and an explosive expansion of our MSP business," said Lauren Shapiro, president of PlanetOne. “We’re excited to welcome Kristen to the team and empower her to share her expertise with us, and more importantly with our partners, providers and prospects."

An example of PlanetOne’s growth is its entrance this month into the ACC Business Million Dollar Club. It joined three other master agents in billing more than $1 million a month for ACC Business. Check out our gallery of the company's latest event, the Newport Beach stop on the PlanetOne Tech Tour.