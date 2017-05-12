Peak 10 Adds Failover Expansion to DRaaS

PRESS RELEASE — CHARLOTTE, NC (May 11, 2017) – Peak 10, a hybrid IT infrastructure provider, offering colocation, interconnection, cloud and managed IT services, today announced an enhancement of the company’s Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering with a new failback expansion feature called Extended Journaling. With Extended Journaling, Peak 10 customers will be able to expand DR testing capabilities and recover data quickly to previous points in time up to 14 days earlier, significantly lowering an organization’s operational risk and potential for data loss in the event of a disaster.

The new offering is in response to customer the demand for faster recovery and more options at time of disaster– which Peak 10 is continuously adding and enhancing to address customer needs. In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, organizations of all sizes must have a disaster recovery plan in place so they can be prepared in the event of an unexpected outage. The latest enhancements to Peak 10’s Recovery Cloud will help ensure that even in the event of a cyberattack, for example, customers will be able to restore applications and data to a previous point in time. The update will provide Peak 10 customers with the following benefits:

Broad support of disaster testing strategies, including multi-day exercises

Reduced risk of data loss through self-service control of data replication journaling

Automated recovery of complex applications to a precise point in time

Increased disaster preparedness

“Disaster Recovery and data protection continue to be major priorities for our customers as the security of their data and success of their business become increasingly intertwined,” said Steve Renda, vice president of product at Peak 10. “There are a growing number of threats that can compromise enterprises’ IT and business operations, and we must continue to innovate new ways to secure and protect the data of our valued customers. We’re excited to offer this extended service for Recovery Cloud.”

In 2016, Peak 10 expanded its DRaaS solution to include three tiers that can be tailored to a variety of businesses’ IT requirements and budgets, removing barriers for customers to fully adopt its DRaaS solution. Peak 10’s goal in the months ahead is to provide customers with access to new enhancements so they are fully prepared during any level of disaster and can continue business operations with minimal data loss.

On June 6th, Peak 10 will kick off a DRaaS Roadshow along with partners Zerto and Windstream, to demonstrate the capabilities of its expanded Recovery Cloud offering and Extended Journaling feature. For more details and to register in a city near you, visit http://bit.ly/2q6Lp8v.