Pax8 Now Offering Symantec VIP to Service Providers Throughoutout North America

PRESS RELEASE — DENVER, May 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading value-added cloud distributor, today announced it will offer Symantec™ VIP, a leading user-friendly, cloud-based, strong authentication service that provides protected access to sensitive data and applications anytime, anywhere, from any device.

“Secure, reliable, and scalable security to ward off malicious attacks is a business-critical essential for organizations of all sizes," said Ryan Walsh, senior vice president of Partner Solutions. “Symantec VIP cloud solution enables service providers to offer enforced security for their customers’ entire user base, including employees, remote workers, partners, contractors, vendors, and customers. With this solution, service providers have access to stronger protection, authentication, future-proofing, reduced costs, and complexity."

Symantec VIP provides increased user satisfaction, adoption, and productivity. The broad array of features offered through the cloud-based infrastructure solution include tight integration with a single access point to protect cloud and on-premise applications, one-tap or one swipe push verification, one-time password options, two-factor authentication, mobile access risk detection, and risk-based intelligent authentication. Overall, the solution prevents unauthorized access to sensitive networks and applications, it complies with data protection regulations, and enforces security best practices.

Symantec VIP delivers a comprehensive, secure cloud-based security solution that improves productivity, responsiveness, and agility to securely deliver time-critical information across networks. Pax8 is uniquely positioned to enable service providers to deliver the cloud-based solution seamlessly to their customers so that they can prevent unauthorized access to sensitive networks and applications.

For service providers seeking to move their clients to cloud-based security products to reduce CapEx, Pax8 and Symantec VIP will enable the transition to a monthly recurring revenue model. It will also enable solution providers to offer customers a better experience by providing automatic software updates and easier access to the console from virtually any device including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Symantec VIP is now available through Pax8. To learn more, please contact the Pax8 Cloud Solutions Advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the leading value-added cloud distributor offering top cloud products and solutions to the IT channel. The company is driving the business transition to the cloud through its comprehensive enablement and technology. The Pax8 cloud marketplace provides efficient and intelligent cloud product configuration so service providers can easily create and customize bundled solutions for their customers. To fuel partners’ success, Pax8 offers on-demand marketing programs, sales assistance and training, provisioning automation, and subscription billing. As the experts in cloud innovation, Pax8 is well-engineered to sell, assemble, and deliver quality cloud solutions to its worldwide channel of service providers. For more information, please visit www.pax8.com. Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.