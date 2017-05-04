Oracle Does Cloud Deals with AT&T, VMware, Equinix

By Lynn Haber

News

Oracle’s journey to the cloud was reinforced Thursday with a number of customer, partner and infrastructure announcements such as an agreement between Oracle and AT&T to move thousands of its large-scale internal databases to Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

The deal gives AT&T global access to Oracle’s public cloud services portfolio and on AT&T’s Integrated Cloud. The agreement also allows AT&T to implement Oracle’s Field Service Cloud (OFSC) to optimize scheduling and dispatching of more than 70,000 field technicians.

“We believe that the future of the network is to be data-powered, to be software-centric, and to be fast and responsive," said John Donovan, chief strategy officer and group president of AT&T Technology and Operations. “We call this three-pronged approach AT&T Network 3.0 Indigo, and it’s all about enabling a seamless and intuitive network experience for our customers. This collaboration with Oracle accelerates our network transformation and migration to the cloud to expand efficiency, performance, and reduce cost while improving overall customer service," he added.

The company also announced that FastConnect, the Oracle Network Cloud Service, has new partners: Equinix and, recently, Megaport, Verizon, BT and NTT. FastConnect is a program that enables enterprise cloud connectivity through points of presence for global members of Oracle PartnerNetwork.

Expanded partnerships could help accelerate cloud adoption by providing customers with additional options for connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centers, the company said.

“We continue to see tremendous growth across our cloud business," said Thomas Kurian, president of product development, Oracle. “These collaborations further help our customers achieve business transformation in the cloud and execute on their business strategies by taking advantage of the breadth and depth of our partners’ global networks," he added.

Also making news today is a new relationship between the tech giant and VMware to simplify management and enable advanced security features for Oracle’s suite of mobile business applications and Oracle Mobile Cloud Service (OMCS) for mobile devices.

VMware becomes the first mobile application management provider to manage and secure hundreds of Oracle business applications and custom apps built on the OMCS.

“Mobilizing critical business processes is at the core of both of our organizations’ DNA and this collaboration will help us advance this shared vision for our customers and their end users alike," said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware. “We’re proud to come together with Oracle to make it easier for IT administrators to secure and manage these critical mobile apps and help their end users seamlessly access them from any endpoint," he noted.

Oracle Cloud delivers about 1,000 SaaS applications to customers in more than 195 countries, the company said.