Netwrix Updates Visibility Platform for Security, Compliance

PRESS RELEASE — Irvine, CA, May 3, 2017 — Netwrix Corporation, provider of a visibility platform for user behavior analysis and risk mitigation in hybrid environments, announced today the release of Netwrix Auditor 9.0. The newest version of the platform introduces functionality that enables organizations to respond immediately to ransomware and aberrant insider activity, identify and block threats to their network infrastructures, granularly restrict access to security intelligence, and slash preparation time for audits.
New capabilities available in Netwrix Auditor 9.0 include:
Alerts on threat patterns. Threshold-based alerting on file server activity protects data against ransomware. In addition, this functionality enables users to stay on top of other suspicious behavior patterns and security violations across all their on-premises and cloud-based IT systems to ensure fast response to external attacks and insider threats. Users can choose from the list of predefined alerts or specify any pattern of behavior they consider risky.
Add-on for Cisco. This new free add-on, which is available in the Netwrix Auditor Add-on Store, provides pervasive visibility into the activity around network devices, which is normally minimal, so users can spot any outliers and prevent malicious actors from taking control over traffic. They can now minimize the risk of network sniffing and other nefarious attacks aimed at monitoring or manipulating the traffic to and from the network, or masking illegitimate access to critical systems.
Role-based access control. Users can now establish and enforce segregation of duties as recommended by industry best practices and required by many security regulations. With fine-grained controls, organizations can easily ensure that IT and business teams have exactly the right access to security intelligence and settings.
Reports aligned with GDPR, CJIS, GLBA, FERPA and NERC CIP. In addition to report packs for the common regulatory standards supported earlier, such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOX, FISMA/NIST and ISO/IEC 27001, Netwrix Auditor 9.0 includes new sets of out-of-the-box compliance reports mapped to the specific requirements of GDPR, CJIS, GLBA, FERPA and NERC CIP. This broad coverage helps relieve the compliance burden and slash preparation time for audits.
“Ransomware and malicious insiders top the list of the most dangerous cybersecurity threats. Unfortunately, it is extremely hard to distinguish them from typical user activities until the culprits inflict serious harm,” said Michael Fimin, CEO and co-founder of Netwrix. “As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, Netwrix does its best to help organizations worldwide take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity and safeguard their critical systems and data. Deep visibility into user activity and alerts on threat patterns empower organizations to detect anomalous behavior and mitigate cyber risks, while role-based access control enables them to provide the right people with appropriate and timely access to security intelligence.”
Netwrix Auditor is a visibility platform for user behavior analysis and risk mitigation that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid IT environments to protect data regardless of its location. The platform provides security analytics to detect anomalies in user behavior and investigate threat patterns before a data breach occurs.
About Netwrix Corporation
Netwrix Corporation was the first vendor to introduce a visibility and governance platform for hybrid cloud security. More than 160,000 IT departments worldwide rely on Netwrix to detect insider threats on premises and in the cloud, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase productivity of IT security and operations teams. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 100 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit www.netwrix.com