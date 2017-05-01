MicroCorp's Fields Named Chair of The Alliance

PRESS RELEASE — Marietta, GA - MicroCorp, an advanced solutions distributor for data, voice, Unified Communications and data center services, today announced the appointment of its CEO, Karin Fields ,to the position of Chairman of The Alliance Partners, an industry group devoted to the development of the channel partner ecosystem.

Fields' appointment comes at a pivotal time for both the channel and the Alliance as the group becomes an increasingly large factor in partner development, and works more closely with industry-leading providers including Verizon and CenturyLink.

To be inducted May 2-4 in Puerto Rico, Fields acknowledges the significance of this appointment. She said:

"I am deeply honored to have been selected as the next Chair of the Alliance. The Alliance has been instrumental in the success of so many partners, and continues to be devoted to building out their sales achievement and excellence. I am thrilled to head up the next chapter of the Alliance's role in the channel."

The Alliance is the largest distribution source for the channel, and has played a momentous role in establishing partner relationships and creating an industry community.

"I could not be more pleased to have Karin on board as Chair of the Alliance," said Bill Power, CEO at the Alliance. "As a long-time board member and a valuable contributor to our thought leadership and information-sharing efforts, she brings an unparalleled expertise to the role. I'm looking forward to working with her to advance the efforts of the Alliance and our members as we continue to be a powerful voice for the channel."

Fields has been the CEO of MicroCorp since her 2014 induction, at which time she retained her COO title as well. She has been a part of MicroCorp since 1994.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is the premier value added distributor of telecom and cloud solutions. Since 1986, we have simplified the purchase and management of telecommunications services for business customers. Today, the MicroCorp People Powered Network is nothing short of the most powerful combination of back office systems, people and support offerings in the industry. MicroCorp can be your whole back office or an extension of your current team, so you can focus on growing your business profitably. With a portfolio of solutions from more than 70 premier telecom and cloud providers combined with our collaborative back office portal, Nautilus, we are the trusted, skilled partner for a national network of agents, MSPs and VARs. For more information on MicroCorp or to become a partner, visit microcorp.com.