MicroCorp Enhances Data Center Market Report Library With Addition of Chicago

News

PRESS RELEASE—MARIETTA, Ga.—MicroCorp, an advanced solutions distributor for data, voice, Unified Communications and data center services, today announces the addition of Chicago to their Data Center Market Report Library to assist channel partners when advising their customers on data center selection. Data Center Market Reports are a critical resource to be utilized when companies are making a strategic data center selection. MicroCorp launched their series of Data Center Market Reports in April with resources for Atlanta, Austin and Miami.

MicroCorp partners are trained on interpreting and using the reports during MicroCorp’s signature Ultimate Partner Training Series of hands-on, provider-neutral practical workshops. The MicroCorp Data Center Market Reports are service provider agnostic and represent significant data center research around the present data center landscape of key metropolitan areas. Leveraging the data center expertise of Open Spectrum, Data Center Reports are current, relevant and turnkey for channel partners to utilize for infrastructure opportunities.

Market Reports provide critical data needed by companies when selecting a data center including a data center directory and comparison, along with information on peering exchanges and carrier hotels. The reports further detail utility costs and trends as well as weather and environmental factors that all contribute to a safe and trusted data center selection.

“Our data center market reports are proving to be invaluable to partners and their customers. The evidence is in our report downloads and sales from those partners who learn how to use them by attending our Ultimate Partner Training," commented MicroCorp President, Phil Keenan. “The reports, along with our training, arm our partners with the information and trends that enable them to make informed and safer decisions."

Reports can be downloaded by visiting http://microcorp.com/solutions/data-center/. Existing partners of MicroCorp can use the reports to build highly effective lead generation programs using MicroCorp’s Market Right™ marketing services.

In MicroCorp’s Ultimate Partner Training participants are trained on how to use these reports to advise their customers, and how they become a basis for lead generation campaigns. Ultimate Partner Training is a three-day hands-on workshop focusing on Data Center solutions and other advanced solutions such as SD-WAN. Channel partners graduate from the workshop with the knowledge and skills to start working with their customers immediately - confident that they will be supported hands-on by expert members of MicroCorp’s Team Alliance Program that they met at the workshop. Ultimate Partner Training is a ‘must’ for partners looking to effectively steer their business into new areas and MicroCorp will hold its next Ultimate Partner Training Series June 20-23, 2017 in Atlanta. Details can be found at http://microcorp.com/about-microcorp/upcoming-events/.

About MicroCorp

MicroCorp is the premier value added distributor of telecom and cloud solutions. Since 1986, we have simplified the purchase and management of telecommunications services for business customers. Today, the MicroCorp People Powered Network is nothing short of the most powerful combination of back office systems, people and support offerings in the industry. MicroCorp can be your whole back office or an extension of your current team, so you can focus on growing your business profitably. With a portfolio of solutions from more than 70 premier telecom and cloud providers combined with our collaborative back office portal, Nautilus, we are the trusted, skilled partner for a national network of agents, MSPs and VARs. For more information on MicroCorp or to become a partner, visit microcorp.com.