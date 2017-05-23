Masergy Unveils Managed SD-WAN Service

Masergy rolled out a managed service for SD-WAN.

The new service, named SD-WAN Go, extends Masergy’s software-defined platform. Masergy already has an SD-WAN solution, but the company says the new offering helps customers meet requirements for price and connectivity.

Masergy says the new solution differs from that of other vendors because the competitors are typically proprietary and have less vendor flexibility.

“Adopting SD-WAN Go is like moving from a paper map to Google Maps. We give users real-time visibility into their WANs," Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland said. “SD-WAN Go lets businesses rapidly and securely add locations and introduce network intelligence to meet their application performance needs."

The new solution joins companies to private, dedicated, broadband or 4G connections. It routes data through the internet and the company’s software-defined platform. Its features include WAN optimization, local internet offload and zero-touch provisioning.

Masergy last year announced an SD-WAN partnership with Silver Peak. The agreement added SD-WAN to Masergy’s managed network portfolio.

