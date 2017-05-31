M-Files Rolls Out Extension of Global Partner Program

By Edward Gately

News

M-Files has launched a new partner program aimed at certifying and supporting developers of customized applications that use M-Files enterprise content management.

The Certified Application Partner (CAP) program provides partners with direct technical support from M-Files engineers. Partners also can take advantage of a variety of both online and classroom-based training programs.

Scott Erickson, M-Files’ senior vice president of channel sales, tells Channel Partners that an increasing number of his company’s partners develop applications that focus on specific business needs, such as those associated with various vertical industries, business process automation and integrations with other core business systems.

“The M-Files Certified Application Partner program is an extension of our existing global M-Files partner program, which consists of more than 500 partners in more than 100 countries," he said. “The … program helps partners who develop applications that leverage M-Files with both technical and marketing support to maximize their success. M-Files works with all of its partners to create new opportunities, and the ... program gives assurance to the prospects and customers of certified partners that they’ve met M-Files standards for technical excellence and customer service."

Becoming an M-Files certified partner further helps partners to better market, sell and support M-Files to their customer base, Erickson said. The program includes benefits such as: eligibility for joint marketing with M-Files, including referral arrangements; visibility and collaboration with M-Files representatives and other resellers globally via regularly scheduled webinars and communications; improved brand awareness with placements in the M-Files solution catalog, M-Files’ website and social media activities; and the ability to recognize employees with M-Files certifications to highlight and promote team competencies.

“Our channel strategy is to leverage the M-Files global partner network to market and sell our solutions as well as to deliver professional services and frontline technical support on a local basis worldwide," Erickson said.