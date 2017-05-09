Kaseya Intros Cloud Management Suite Post Unigma Buy

PRESS RELEASE — LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - May 9, 2017) - KASEYA CONNECT -- Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises, today announced the launch and general availability of the Unigma Cloud Management Suite. Aimed at filling the void in public cloud management solutions for MSPs, the Unigma Cloud Management Suite delivers unified cloud management capabilities that empower MSPs to automate routine tasks, and optimize cost management through detailed cloud utilization analysis. The solution suite elevates the breadth of the Kaseya IT Complete Platform to deliver an industry-proven technology that efficiently and cost-effectively monitors public cloud infrastructures, and enables MSPs to grow their businesses through new service line offerings.

The core technology comes via Kaseya's recent acquisition of Unigma, an industry-leading software solution that helps IT organizations simplify, automate and secure their workloads in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google clouds. Unigma will remain an independent Kaseya company with founder, Kirill Bensonoff, serving as CEO and as product manager of the Unigma Cloud Management Suite. As the newest addition to the Kaseya IT Complete Platform, the Unigma Cloud Management Suite serves as a complementary solution to the company's award-winning Traverse network performance monitoring and management technology.

"I'm thrilled to introduce our acquisition of Unigma and unveil the leading unified public cloud management solution for MSPs," said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. "We bought Unigma because it is the clear leader in this burgeoning market of cloud management solutions. Not only does the technology allow for the management of public clouds, but it also addresses financial optimizations. The Unigma Cloud Management Suite provides unmatched public cloud management capabilities that will save MSPs even more time and money, and provide new opportunities for them to monetize and grow their business. This is a powerful new component to our Kaseya IT Complete family of industry-leading IT management solutions."

Highlighted aspects of the Unigma Cloud Management Suite include:

Cloud Manager - The intuitive Unigma Cloud Manager dashboard enables users to seamlessly monitor AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure instances, as well as other popular public clouds. MSPs can easily correlate events with performance metrics and share data. The dashboard drastically helps with troubleshooting and analysis by providing enhanced visibility of performance metrics across multiple clouds, customers and services. What's more, users can create branded and internal reports in seconds. Additionally, Unigma Cloud Manager saves users time by automating routine public cloud tasks and scheduling maintenance in advance without having to log in to different cloud control panels. The SmartTasks feature offers policy-driven automation that can perform any task automatically, based on events.

Cloud Cost Optimizer - Unigma Cloud Cost Optimizer provides detailed cost insights alongside customized cloud cost savings analysis so users can optimize cloud utilization and improve overall cost management. MSPs can easily visualize cloud spend and get cost saving recommendations for unused and oversized instances to pass on savings to customers.

"As a user of both Unigma and Kaseya VSA, we have first-hand experience in the powerful capabilities these solutions provide," said Alex Ho, COO, ComputerSupport.com. "Visibility across our public cloud instances is critical to our ability to meet and exceed service level agreement metrics. The convergence of these products under the Kaseya IT Complete Platform will allow us to leverage even greater efficiencies, and continue to deliver the highest caliber of service to our customers."

"Unigma is a leader in providing public cloud management, cloud cost optimization and cloud billing. Now with Kaseya's global reach, industry recognition, vast partner roster and extensive customer base, the Unigma Cloud Management Suite is positioned for even greater success and unprecedented growth," said Kirill Bensonoff, founder, Unigma.

Customers will get their first look at the Unigma Cloud Management Suite and its real world use cases at the Kaseya Connect user conference this week in Las Vegas. For more details on Kaseya Unigma Cloud Manager, visit www.unigma.com.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide, and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.