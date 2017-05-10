Ivanti Updates Partner Program, Names CDW Partner of the Year

**Editor's Note: Click here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know or here for our recent list of "Top Partners: The Best of the Best," featuring channel partners recognized by numerous companies in the industry.**
IT automation provider Ivanti has introduced major enhancements to its partner program and recognized several partners of the year.
The company has integrated its partner program by bringing in aspects of programs from other companies that have recently become part of Ivanti. The provider's existence is the result of LANDESK and HEAT Software agreeing to merge in January.
“At Ivanti, we are working to go beyond partner enablement to achieve true channel alignment that helps our partners achieve a significant return on their Ivanti relationship," said Reza Parsia, Ivanti senior channel director. “As such, we have integrated the best components of each of our merged organization’s historic partner programs to establish a newly integrated channel offering that will help our partners build strong Ivanti practices for the long-term profitability and customer engagement that will drive our mutual success."
Ivanti says it has taken the channel engagement and program resources from the LANDESK and HEAT Software programs, as well as from Shavlik, AppSense, Lumension and Xtraction. The latter companies were grandfathered into Ivanti through various M&A activity over the last few years.
There are now separate programs for expert solution providers, managed service providers, national sales providers and alliance partners.
Ivanti made the partner program announcement this week at Interchange, its Las Vegas conference. Ivanti also recognized 13 partners of the year, including CDW, which was the Americas Partner of the Year. It is CDW’s fourth consecutive recognition as partner of the year.
The entire list of partner award-winners is as follows:
- Americas Partner of the Year - CDW
- Americas Services Partner of the Year - Kifinti Solutions
- Americas Partner of the Year ESP - Network Consulting Services Inc.
- Americas Partner of the Year NSP - Insight
- Americas Partner of the Year MSP - NCR
- Americas Partner of the Year Alliance - HP
- New Partner of the Year - Alchemy Tech Group
- Latin America Partner of the Year - 4Deal Solutions
- Ivanti Distribution Partner of the Year - Carahsoft
- Partner Sales Rep of the Year - Donovan Pearman, Dyntek
- Sales Engineer of the Year – Jared Brummer, WWT
- Ivanti One MVP – Winmagic