Infoblox Hires Polycom Vet as Channel Chief

By Edward Gately

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in April or here for our most recent list of important channel-program changes you should know.**

Network security provider Infoblox has hired Chris Jones, formerly with Polycom, as its new vice president of worldwide partners, and will be launching an expanded worldwide partner program later this year.

Infoblox also has made its network infrastructure protection services available to security distributor Westcon-Comstor to strengthen its reach with channel partners across North America.

Jones, who previously led Polycom’s global partner program, tells Channel Partners that Infoblox’s program is being enhanced to “expand benefits and enablement for our valued partners." The program is expected to launch early in the vendor’s next fiscal year, which begins Aug. 1, he said.

“I think with any channel strategy, you have to constantly evolve to keep pace with the changing industry, as well as customer and partner needs," he said. “In addition, you need to make sure that you have something that excites partners around building practices around your solutions. We have three fundamental principles that are core to our strategy: growth, simplicity and profitability for our partners. In addition, we believe there are foundational elements that we will always hold true: value and integrity."

The expanded program will include: investment in accreditation; deal registration enhancements; and the introduction of incentives tied to strategic offerings from Infoblox.

“Partners who invest in certifications and training will receive increased benefits," Jones said. “Partners can take advantage of updated online sales and technical pre-sales training on all Infoblox products for accreditation. Enriched deal-registration policies will reward partner-sourced opportunities, as well as pay-for-performance rewards based upon defined parameters and the value partners bring to each deal. We want to drive true partnerships in every opportunity, and protect partners with their investments."

Jones said he’s been speaking with Infoblox partners and has received “tremendous feedback from dozens of partners around our solutions and our partner strategy."

“I am particularly excited around the feedback I’ve received relating to our core business, and where we are evolving in delivering security and SaaS solutions," he said. “Partners see clear value-add and the opportunity to bring a strong value proposition to their end customers. In addition, their input has been key in how we architect and evolve a rewards-based incentive plan to help them build practices around Infoblox."

The addition of Infoblox’s offerings to Westcon-Comstor’s Security Solutions Practice allows partners to offer “more complete network management and control solutions while increasing their reputation as trusted business and IT partners for their customers’ network infrastructure," Infoblox said.

“Westcon-Comstor recognizes that protecting clients’ information and reputations is critically important for our customers," said Carol Giles Neslund, vice president and general manager of the Westcon-Comstor Security Solutions Practice. “Adding automated core network services across the data center, virtualized environments and the cloud opens up new opportunities for solution providers to be successful."