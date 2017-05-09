IGEL Updates Universal Desktop Thin Clients with Windows 10 IoT Support

PRESS RELEASE — SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2017 – IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it has upgraded the IGEL Universal Desktop™-series UD5 and UD6 thin clients, adding support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. IGEL UD5 and IGEL UD6 endpoints featuring Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will be on display at Citrix Synergy 2017, Booth #207, taking place May 22-25, 2017 in Orlando, Fla.
“Researchers are predicting that more than 20 billion IoT devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020, and as a result an increasing number of businesses are starting to identify ways in which to harness the power of these edge devices in order to drive digital transformation initiatives,” said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. “The combination of our high-performance IGEL UD5 and UD6 thin clients featuring Windows 10 IoT Enterprise with our industry-leading endpoint management software is making it possible for IT organizations operating in a wide-range of industries to simplify the management of their IoT-connected devices.”
High-Performance Endpoint Solutions Offer Flexibility, Security and Manageability
The IGEL Universal Desktop UD5 and UD6 thin clients feature Intel® Celeron® dual-core and quad-core processors, respectively, and support high-performance graphics capabilities for a rich multimedia experience, while enabling users to run multiple software applications simultaneously. In addition to Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, the IGEL UD5 and UD6 thin clients also support the IGEL OS™, IGEL’s Linux-based operating system. To enable users to securely communicate between their Windows 10 IoT Enterprise-powered IGEL desktops and IoT devices, the IGEL UD5 and UD6 thin clients support a variety of networking protocols including the genuine Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) client.
With the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), a single endpoint management solution that provides IT with automated backend control while delivering a familiar, trouble-free environment for users, organizations are able to manage all of their IGEL endpoints. “No other manufacturer can simplify the management of complex enterprise environments the way IGEL can,” said Haas. “Our ability to support a diverse array of devices and operating systems through the IGEL UMS, including Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, has truly revolutionized endpoint management.”
For usage with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, IGEL UD5 and UD6 thin clients also come standard with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory, providing much-needed space for IT organizations to install their own software applications, as well as drivers or tools needed to support peripherals including dictation devices. Additionally, the IGEL UD5 and UD6 clients include a software license that provides access to regular and frequent firmware updates, enabling IT organizations to preserve their hardware investment while taking advantage of new features and functionality that become available.
“The increasing risk of outside threats and ransomware attacks has made it imperative that businesses secure their endpoints and users,” said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst, ESG. “With industries such as healthcare and manufacturing space, looking to integrate IoT devices within for improved business insight, concerns have become intensified around ...