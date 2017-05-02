IGEL Technology Selects Red Hat, HP Vet to Lead North American Sales

By Edward Gately

Endpoint management software company IGEL Technology has hired Brad Tompkins, formerly with Red Hat, as vice president of sales for North America.

In this role, Tompkins is responsible for leading the company’s North American sales organization as it continues to shift toward a software-driven sales model and expand its reach into the education, financial services, government, health care and retail sectors. He previously was an area manager for Red Hat’s strategic sales team, covering northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

“Brad brings to IGEL a significant amount of experience and knowledge around cloud computing and open-source software, along with a proven track record for closing large enterprise software deals," said Jed Ayres, president and CEO of IGEL North America. “He also has a deep understanding of key vertical markets where we see a tremendous amount of growth potential and has developed strong relationships with many of the companies we hold strategic alliances with including AMD, Citrix, Intel, Microsoft, Samsung and VMware, as well as market-leading OEMs in the health-care sector including Imprivata and Caradigm."

Tompkins comes to IGEL with more than 20 years of experience in software and hardware sales. Prior to his tenure with Red Hat, he held sales leadership positions with Hewlett Packard (now Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Citrix and Wyse (now Dell-Wyse).

“IGEL is becoming an incredibly disruptive force in the marketplace," Tompkins said. “Not only is the company leading the industry in the smart, simple and secure management of distributed devices, it has some truly groundbreaking initiatives in play that are revolutionizing the way IT organizations view the delivery of virtualized desktops and applications. Joining IGEL and returning to the virtualization space is a homecoming of sorts for me; I’m excited about where the company is headed and look forward to helping them continue to increase software sales and gain market share."

In 2016, IGEL reported a 95 percent increase in IGEL software sales in the United States.