IDdriven IAM Services Now Available Through Ingram Micro, ioSafe Resellers

By Edward Gately

News

IDdriven has a new channel program that allows its cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) offerings to be available through Ingram Micro and ioSafe resellers, including Insight, CDW and SHI.

The strategic business move will provide IDdriven with access to the ioSafe distribution and channel network, and allow the company to create new partnerships with resellers and customers globally. IDdriven's IAM offering delivers role management, access certification, reporting, zone-based access control and license-management capabilities for both on-premises and cloud-based applications via a per-user monthly subscription model.

“We are excited to be moving into distribution," said Arend Verweij, IDdriven's CEO. “Leveraging ioSafe's distribution network consisting of more than 20,000 resellers in the United States and around the world will enable us to cultivate new relationships and significantly accelerate our growth. While IDdriven can be used by enterprises of any size, it is the first IAM solution to be offered at a price point [that] small- to mid-sized businesses can afford. As ioSafe's distribution network is very much focused on that sector, utilizing their distribution network will enable us to introduce IAM to an as yet untapped market."

IDdriven automates access security for vulnerable company assets by integrating with offerings from Microsoft and other cloud providers like Amazon. ioSafe designs and builds fireproof and waterproof data storage, backup and hybrid cloud services for businesses of all sizes.

“Until now, IAM has been cost prohibitive for smaller businesses," said Robb Moore, ioSafe’s CEO. “Integrating IDdriven into our channel program will enable our resellers to create new revenue streams by providing their small-to mid-sized business customers with an affordable, easily managed, enterprise-class IAM security solution."