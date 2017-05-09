HP Debuts 3D Printing Program for Resellers

News highlights:

Launches new HP 3D printing global reseller program -- the HP Partner First 3D Printing Specialization program -- with more than 30 selected, trained and certified partners to expand availability and delivery of its 3D printing solutions

Showcases growing roster of manufacturing service bureaus and product design firms implementing HP Jet Fusion 3D Printing systems for production use and new services

Unveils more than a dozen new HP 3D Printing Reference and Experience Centers to enable current and future customers and partners to get hands-on experience with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology

Expands its 3D printing materials ecosystem with new partner Henkel AG & Co, an EUR 18B chemical and consumer goods leader

Today at Rapid + TCT, the industry's largest 3D additive manufacturing conference, HP Inc. demonstrated the global momentum of its Jet Fusion 3D Printing solutions as it scales its business to meet rising customer demand. This includes the official unveiling of the new HP Partner First 3D Printing Specialization program, a wide array of installations with manufacturing service bureaus and product design firms in key geographies, and more than a dozen new HP 3D Printing Reference and Experience Centers across the U.S. and Europe.

HP also announced the addition of Henkel AG & Co. to its open ecosystem for 3D printing materials and applications. HP's Jet Fusion 3D Printing solution is a production-ready commercial 3D printing system that delivers superior1 quality physical parts up to 10 times2 faster and at half the cost3 of current 3D print systems.

"Building on our experience of more than 500,000 Multi Jet Fusion-produced parts, we are now scaling our 3D printing business to the next level. Today we are expanding our solutions availability through new resellers and service bureau partners, opening new experiential facilities for customers and partners, and widening our open 3D printing materials ecosystem," said Stephen Nigro, President of 3D Printing, HP Inc. "We are honored that industry-leading companies such as BMW, Jabil, Johnson & Johnson, Nike and dozens more are looking to the innovations and economics delivered by HP and our partners to help reinvent their businesses for the digital manufacturing revolution."

New HP 3D Printing Reseller Program

To meet growing international customer demand, HP formally unveiled its new global reseller program -- the HP Partner First 3D Printing Specialization program -- with more than 30 hand-selected, trained and certified partners. Initially focused on North America and Europe, the program enables leading manufacturing solutions providers to rapidly deliver HP's 3D printing technologies to customers and scale up to meet their needs. Certified HP 3D printing reseller partners will bring best-in-class expertise and knowledge of HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology to customers deploying the solutions, as well as value added services such as the enablement of new applications and industry-leading response time and service quality.

Partners interested in more information about joining HP's Partner First 3D Printing Specialization program can connect with a local HP team member at https://partner.hp.com/.

Service Bureaus and Product Design Houses Showcase New HP Jet Fusion-powered 3D Printing Offerings

Service bureaus and product design firms are a hallmark of manufacturing innovation, adopting leading-edge technologies ahead of the industry and delivering breakthrough services to their own end-customers. Leaders such as Fast Radius, Forecast3D, Go Proto, Materialise, ProtoCAM, Proto Labs, Shapeways, Sigma Design and 3D Prod are installing HP 3D printing systems and beginning to deliver production quality HP Jet Fusion 3D printed parts.

Building on these successful installations, HP is expanding deployments with leading manufacturing service bureaus and design engineering firms across North America and Europe to enable a new class of on-demand, industrial-grade 3D production parts and services.

To connect with an HP Jet Fusion-enabled 3D printing service bureau near you visit www.hp.com/go/3Dcontactus

HP Opens New 3D Printing Reference and Experience Centers

HP, in collaboration with numerous partners, is opening more than a dozen 3D Printing Reference and Experience Centers across North America and Europe to enable companies to engage with HP's Jet Fusion 3D Printing solutions in production-level scenarios. Testing and qualification of new 3D printing use-cases will be enabled in controlled environments, providing customers a simpler path to advance from prototyping to full scale 3D production.

These centers initially include facilities in Allentown, PA; Alpharetta, GA; Carlsbad, CA; Corvallis, OR; Livonia, MI; Louisville, KY; Manchester, CT; Milpitas, CA; Palo Alto, CA; San Diego, CA; and Vancouver, WA in the United States; and Raon-l'Etape, France; Leonberg, Germany; Eindoven, The Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; and Birmingham, United Kingdom.

For more information or to schedule a visit to an HP 3D Printing Reference and Experience Center please contact www.hp.com/go/3Dcontactus

Henkel Joins HP's Open Materials and Applications Platform

Henkel joins HP's ecosystem of global materials leaders including Arkema, BASF, Evonik, and Lehmann & Voss, to support HP's Open Platform for 3D printing materials and applications. HP's unique open 3D printing platform model helps expand the availability of new materials and address a broader set of applications, lower materials and development costs, drive speed and performance improvements, and create new possibilities for part properties that address specific industry needs.

Henkel, a global supplier of high-performance adhesives used in critical applications such as medical device, electronic device, and transportation vehicle assembly, plans to work with HP in its state-of-art Open Materials and Applications Lab in Corvallis, Oregon to expand its broad product range. Henkel is focusing development on providing novel powder materials for use with HP Jet Fusion 3D printers.

"The partnership between HP and Henkel is backed by strong market leadership, a legacy of innovation, and an aligned commitment to additive manufacturing," said Michael Todd, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Innovation and New Business Development, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "With our broad material portfolio and customer base across diverse industries, Henkel is able to champion custom 3D solutions through various functional applications. This, combined with HP's vision for open materials innovation, enables us to develop materials and applications once thought impossible."

Learn more about becoming a certified HP Open Materials and Applications Platform partner.

HP at RAPID + TCT

Stephen Nigro, President of 3D Printing, HP Inc., will appear on the "Transformation of Manufacturing" keynote panel on May 8, 2017

Attendees can learn more about HP's Jet Fusion 3D Printing solutions by visiting Booth #2517.

