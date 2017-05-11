Gage Hires Customer Experience Director

News

PRESS RELEASE — MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2017 — Gage, a Minneapolis-based marketing technology solution agency, announced today it has hired Eric Paradis as director of Customer Experience. As part of his role, he will provide overall strategy for the Gage Channel Performance Suite platform, which offers e-learning, marketing automation, loyalty and incentives to help brands increase sales. Gage’s platform and marketing technology solutions are in use by some of the world’s leading brands, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Ricoh, Microsoft, Skype and Thomson Reuters.

The move marks Paradis’ return to Gage who first joined the agency in 2003 as a director of user experience. During his tenure, he was a key member of the team that launched Gage’s marketing automation platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Eric and the level of enthusiasm he brings to every client assignment. He is joining at a pivotal time when we’re repositioning ourselves as a marketing technology solution agency. With our platforms, clients typically realize double-digit sales increases,” said Tom Belle, Gage president and CEO.

Prior to rejoining Gage, Paradis most recently served as founder and CEO of NewsCastic, a native marketplace that connects local journalists with paying story assignments requested by media, brands and associations, and director of digital at Hubbard Broadcasting’s ReelzChannel. Previously, he was a director of Interactive Planning at Martin Williams.

“I’ve always been a big believer in Gage and its talented staff. I’m excited for where we’re headed as a company—tying traditional marketing services with innovative technological solutions—to help our clients sell more,” said Paradis.

About Gage

For 25 years, the world’s premier brands have come to Gage for marketing technology, platforms and a full range of marketing services to help clients grow sales, profits and market share. Our work spurs consumers, customers and channel partners to take action for some of the world’s best-known brands, including 3M, Microsoft, Skype, Walmart, Norwegian Cruise Line and Thomson Reuters. Our agency is the recent recipient of the global Brandon Hall Excellence Award in the area of mobile development, a 2016 SIIA CODiE Award finalist, and we were named a B2B Top Shop in 2016 and 2017 by Chief Marketer magazine. Headquartered in Minneapolis, and with offices in Seattle and Newport Beach, California, visit gage.com, join us at facebook.com/gagegroup and linkedin.com/company/the-gage-group, and follow us on Twitter @gagegroup.