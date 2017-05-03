Fortscale Beefs Up Partner Programs, Aims to Recruit More Vendors

By Edward Gately

News

Fortscale Security is expanding and strengthening its partner programs, and is looking to grow its partner network during the next 12 months.

The cybersecurity firm runs two partner programs: the Fortscale UEBA (User and Entity Behavior Analytics) Partnership Program, which is geared toward resellers and channels that provide the company’s UEBA platform for SOCs; and Fortscale Presidio, which is geared toward security vendors that are willing to embed the company’s UEBA engine into their own products.

Idan Tendler, Fortscale’s founder and CEO, tells Channel Partners the programs allow his company to expand its offering to all segments in security, and to all types of customers from all sizes and level of security maturity.

“In some sense it disrupt(s) the behavior security analytics industry by democratizing it — giving all customers the ability to run sophisticated machine learning-based analytics and to fight insider threat(s) with their existing security platforms," he said.

The Presidio program allows all security vendors to add behavior-based analytics natively to their products, Tendler said.

“If in the past some of the products were rules or policy-based, by embedding UEBA into their platforms, they significantly increase their capabilities to detect unknown threats and to improve accuracy," he said. “By embedding UEBA, other security vendors could cover more than just end-point or application — they could natively add the user angle and visibility, and by that add insider threats coverage, which is essential to customers."

Fortscale said it supports all partners with integration support, training and competitive pricing. It is “ready to support its solution partners with field support and complex customer engagements."

“In the last 12 months, partners from all security segments approached Fortscale with the request to embed Fortscale’s behavior analytics engine into their products," Tendler said. “Also, a strong feedback that came from customers, especially in midsize, showed a great interest from the market for an embedded UEBA solution that will expand other security platforms’ capabilities and security coverage."