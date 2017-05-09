FinalCode Express Edition Goes Global

PRESS RELEASE —SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 9, 2017 – FinalCode, Inc., a leading provider of information security software, today announced the immediate global availability of FinalCode® Express Edition, a new product version that significantly lowers the hurdle for enterprises to implement basic file security—while offering the flexibility to configure advanced feature add-ons, depending on the organization’s specific needs. The FinalCode Express Edition provides basic file protection functionalities for as low as $10 per user per month.

FinalCode v5, launched January 2016, has been recognized and used by many organizations (or users) as an advanced and persistent file protection and tracking solution that lets file owners track files shared beyond corporate borders, block unauthorized access, get immediate alerts for file accesses involving blocked attempts and delete files wherever they are. FinalCode encrypts files and lets users choose the controls they want to enforce and provide complete file protection against targeted attacks, negligence and internal fraud.

Organizations, like financial institutions, service sector and government agency clients, however, prefer to start with an easy and quick deployment of minimal data security at a low cost to protect confidential files so that they cannot be accessed outside the organization. That’s where FinalCode Express Edition comes in, because the new pricing packages make it easy and affordable to implement basic information rights management (IRM) in the organization. With basic IRM, users can specify who views the files and for how long, restrict file actions (save, copy/paste, print, etc.), track activity throughout the file lifecycle, and even remotely delete the file when an unauthorized user attempts to access it.

FinalCode Express Edition is offered at a base monthly licensing fee of $10 per internal FinalCode user per month, with options to add seven individually-priced features, either separately or together. The offerings with their monthly fees include:

Network folder security -- $5

Remote file deletion and email notification for unauthorized access -- $5

Large deployment functions, including allowing five permissions and 100 recipients, hierarchal management, user type customization, Syslog, IP/device-based access control and API -- $10

Box integration -- $5

Security for CAD files -- $5

Offline view for a company -- $5,000 per year

API for a company -- $20,000 per year

Express Edition is available both as a cloud app (SaaS) and on-premise as a virtual appliance. By adding the options of network folder security, remote file deletion/email notification and large deployment functions, organizations will get to the same functionality as the enterprise edition.

FinalCode Express Edition requires a minimum purchase of five licenses. Additional licenses and optional subscriptions can be added at any time during the license period based on client needs and deployment schedules. The FinalCode client, used by external file recipients, is available at no charge.

Prospective customers and channel partners are invited to take FinalCode for a test drive by registering at http://info.finalcode.com/testdrive/.

To learn more, visit http://www.finalcode.com/.

About FinalCode, Inc.

FinalCode delivers a file security platform that allows any business to persistently protect sensitive files wherever they go inside and outside of the organization. Available as a SaaS or virtual appliance, FinalCode makes securing file collaboration easy and cost-effective and in a way that works with popular applications, platforms and devices while preserving user experience and workflow. The solution applies strong encryption and granular usage control on demand or by corporate policy with the ability to remotely delete files. The company’s patented CryptoEase™ technology streamlines onboarding, encryption and administration, making deployment rapid and scalable. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., FinalCode offers its solutions through its global network of authorized partners. Learn more at http://www.finalcode.com/.