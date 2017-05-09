This site is part of the Global Exhibitions Division of Informa PLC

EiQ Intros SOCVue for Splunk Enterprise Security
May 09, 2017 - News
PRESS RELEASE — Boston, Mass., May 9, 2017 - EiQ Networks, a pioneer in hybrid security as a service, today announced a new co-managed SIEM and log management offering called SOCVue® for Splunk Enterprise Security (ES). Offered as a subscription service, the newest addition to the SOCVue line goes beyond a standard co-managed service to offer a highly integrated, comprehensive, and effective information security monitoring program that combines people, process, and technology to organizations using Splunk ES.

Through the Splunk Technology Partner (TAP) program, EiQ developed tight integration between Splunk ES and EiQ’s Security Operations and Analytics Platform – SOCVue. This integration allows SOCVue to enrich Splunk alert data with additional contextual information such as threat Intelligence to identify and detect malicious activity and minimize false positives. Acting as a force multiplier for security teams, EiQ’s global SOC teams will monitor, analyze, and investigate alerts and respond with timely notification of any security incidents along with remediation guidance.

EiQ security experts will also assist in security content engineering, developing, and implementing alerts and correlation rules to identify anomalies and thwart potential cyber attacks. Customers will be able to leverage SOCVue security analysts to conduct on-demand forensics investigations to find the cause of any issue. EiQ’s team will also help develop executive, compliance, and security reports to meet various compliance mandates such as PCI DSS, SOX, GLBA, HIPAA, FFIEC, COBIT, NIST, and more.

The EiQ SOC team will filter thousands of alerts down to a single snapshot of an organization’s current security and compliance posture – saving both time and money.

EiQ’s SOCVue for Splunk Enterprise Security delivers:

  • Co-management and tuning of Splunk ES SIEM and log management
  • 24/7/365 monitoring and incident notification with remediation guidance
  • Content engineering to build executive dashboards and security reports
  • Creation and implementation of alerts and correlation policies
  • Development of compliance reports such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOX, GLBA, FFIEC, COBIT, NIST, etc.
  • Enrichment of Splunk ES alert data with threat intelligence to identify malicious activity
  • Best practices as recommended by the SANS/CIS Critical Security Controls

Splunk Enterprise Security makes it simple to collect, analyze, and act upon the untapped value of the big data generated by technology infrastructure, security systems, and business applications. It monitors and analyzes machine data from any source to deliver Operational Intelligence to optimize IT, security, and business performance. Splunk is trusted to leverage machine data to deliver visibility and insights into IT and security systems by more than ...

