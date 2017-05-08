Dell EMC Enhances HCI, Consumption Models

DELL EMC WORLD — Dell EMC rolled out a massive list of solutions on the first day of its yearly flagship event.

The company used Dell EMC World to unveil Dell Financial Services (DFS), an offering said to give businesses increased flexibility as they plan to scale their IT workloads up or down.

DFS joins a number of consumption models that the Texas-based corporation announced on Monday. Howard Elias, president of Dell EMC Services and IT, says his company wants to help customers get financial visibility on technologies “from the desktop to the data center."

“Many IT leaders worry about unforeseen costs and risks when adopting new or different technologies, but organizations that do not invest in IT transformation initiatives risk falling behind their competitors," Howard said.

The other consumption models include DFS Flex on Demand, a low-capacity offering that helps reduce overprovisioning on all of the company’s storage solutions; a PC-as-a-service solution; and VDI Complete Solutions, designed to help businesses better afford desktop and application virtualization.

Dell EMC also released DFS Cloud Flex for HCI, a consumption model for the company’s updated hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) portfolio.

The company on Monday announced multiple enhancements to its HCI offering in an attempt to “eliminate barriers to adoption."

“HCI is the fastest-growing part of the IT infrastructure market because customers want radical infrastructure simplification, and Dell EMC is the fastest-growing vendor in this segment with the strongest HCI portfolio, bar none," said Chad Sakac, president, Converged Platforms and Solutions Division, Dell EMC.

Dell EMC launched an update to its VxRail Appliance, a solution working in conjunction with VMware vSAN to let end users deploy and scale their VMware environments.

“We’re making the move to HCI even easier for customers with innovative payment solutions that eliminate the burden of upfront costs and long-term commitments, backed by HCI’s ability to easily scale up and down," Sakac said.

Dell – which acquired EMC for $67 billion last year – unveiled its merged partner program last October.

