Dell EMC Continues Legacy with 14th Generation of PowerEdge Servers

By Lynn Haber

DELL EMC WORLD — Dell EMC on Monday announced the 14th generation of PowerEdge servers, the first launch as a combined organization that focuses on the data center with servers, storage and converged infrastructure.

The new product portfolio boasts a secure, scalable compute platform suited to cloud, analytics or the software-defined data center. The product preview coincides with Dell EMC World 2017 this week in Las Vegas.

“We’re focused on delivering modern IT infrastructure in order to power the applications that our customers must run. That modern IT infrastructure is going to run on top of x86 server technology. In our case, PowerEdge servers are going to fuel and host that business growth going forward," Brian Payne, vice president management and marketing, PowerEdge servers at Dell, shared with us.

Services will complement the new PowerEdge servers, in particular those value-added services offered by Dell EMC partners, as well as flexible consumption models, he added.

Innovation in the latest generation of PowerEdge servers is focused on scalable business architecture, intelligent automation and integrated security.

More specifically, scalable business architecture optimizes data centers for a wide variety of new and emerging workload requirements; intelligent automation via expanded APIs and the new OpenManage Enterprise console; and integrated security to protect customers’ businesses and data for the life of the server, according to the vendor.

Expect to see the new PowerEdge servers embedded in storage arrays, data protection, hyperconverged appliances and racks, ready nodes, bundles and other Dell EMC solutions.

The 14th generation of PowerEdge servers address a number of customer concerns, such as increased performance and response time, increased capacity for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), reduced cost and improved security.

PowerEdge features that address customer concerns include NVDIMM to increase the speed of access and performance for applications such as SQL; the support of 33 percent more instances and up to 192 VDI users per server; OpenManage Enterprise to increase automation and reduce OpEx; and a new security setting that shuts down updates to protect server configuration/firmware from malicious changes, the company said.

Kevin Noreen, director, product management, server solutions at Dell EMC, had more to say about automation — in particular, how the company ...