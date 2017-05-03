D&H Makes New Channel Investments

By Lynn Haber

News

Kicking off its new fiscal year this week, D&H Distributing announced a new series of investments that include significant investments that impact the channel.

The new investments for FY 2018 and beyond include $115 million in extended credit; increased support and funding for SMB manufacturing partners to generate additional sales; enhanced sales and training for partners on new trends, sales strategies and technologies; the addition of sales personnel; and improved logistics, to name a few.

“D&H strives to be an ideal distribution partner for our customers across a range of markets. We will continue to add resources, putting a stake in the ground and rolling out a plan to devote more support to the greater ecosystem of channel players that serve small businesses," said Dan Schwab, co-president at D&H Distributing. “Our team is also vested in creating enhancements and customizations to our systems and logistics to make our transaction processes faster and more efficient for our partners," he added.

Digging a little deeper into the new investments … calling it the biggest credit promotion that it has ever conducted, the $115 million in extended credit means increases for more than 4,000 VARs, as part of the distributor’s Business Assurance program. This additional investment could increase individual credit lines for accounts by 50 to 60 percent, and up to as much as 100 percent for select customers in good standing, according to D&H.

Key to partners in D&H’s commitment to enablement including training, consulting and education on new trends, sales strategies and technologies. The distributor will add new training venues, vendor-based educational content, explore virtual, online and event-based offerings. Vertical-market materials support will be available for the education and health-care segment, in addition to product launches from major vendor partners.

D&H also plans to invest in vendor partners in the SMB space to boost sales. The company is adding personnel to maintain and grow its high-touch service model. And, finally, expect to see improved logistics, inventory management, forecasting and e-commerce support.

A new warehouse in Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to speed delivery and expand logistical services within western Canada.

“Just as we’ve grown business with partners such as Cisco, HP, Lenovo, Acer, Microsoft, Intel and Dell in the past years, D&H is laser-focused on adding incremental revenue for dozens of key channel vendors. The goal is to generate increased opportunities for our resellers, and we intend to double-down on those investments. We’re looking to add dozens of strategic, complementary manufacturers to expand our customers’ revenues and breadth of offering," said Michael Schwab, co-president at D&H.