Cordero Leaves Rubrik for UpGuard Channel Chief Position

News

**Editor's Note: Click here to see which channel people were on the move in April.**

UpGuard has brought on a channel veteran to lead global partner sales.

Bill Cordero is the Mountain View, California-based company’s new vice president of worldwide channel sales. He will work to help grow the company on an international scale. UpGuard called it the first global position for the company. UpGuard has also hired a vice president of engineering and executives for the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently expanded into APAC.

"I'm excited to join UpGuard at a time when the company is primed to take its next steps into international markets," Cordero said. "UpGuard has firmly established itself as the leader in the space. Now is the time to scale, and pursuing the right partners will be instrumental as we move forward."

Cordero was head of worldwide channels at Rubrik. He also served as channel chief for Tegile Systems, StorSimple and Storwize. Other previous employers include Data Domain and NetScreen Technologies.

Mike Baukes, co-founder and co-CEO of UpGuard, says Cordero has a reputation for building and delivering “effective global channel strategies."

"We're excited to continue expanding our footprint in key regions where organizations are recognizing the need for dynamic solutions to continually evolving cyber risk, and Bill is the right guy to help us to do that."

UpGuard provides what it calls a cyber-resilience platform, which gives IT infrastructures visibility and monitoring to identify risks.