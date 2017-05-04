Continuum Offers New Network Management Service to MSPs

PRESS RELEASE — BOSTON – May 3, 2017 – Continuum®, the exclusive provider of the only vertically integrated IT service delivery platform that enables MSPs to scale rapidly and profitably, today announced the availability of Continuum Network Management by Auvik, a solution that will provide MSPs improved insight and visibility into their clients’ IT environments.

The product integration is an extension of the two companies’ partnership agreement, announced in September 2016. Continuum’s Network Management by Auvik is an intuitive, fully-managed network infrastructure management solution that automatically identifies and monitors network devices and remediates network issues to ensure optimal network performance.

The solution is the only MSP network management solution backed by Continuum’s industry-leading Network Operations Center (NOC), improving scalability and remediating a large majority of alerts from network devices. Additional benefits also include optimized profit margins, with on-demand network experts and a pay-as-you-grow model, and increased efficiency through centralized monitoring and management of client endpoints and networks.

“Continuum’s Network Management solution, demonstrates our commitment to the success and growth of our MSP partners,” said Fielder Hiss, Vice President, Products at Continuum. “Not only does it provide partners with the resources needed to manage complex network infrastructure with peace of mind provided by our NOC, it enables them to provide these services with scalability and profitability that is unmatched by any other network management solution in the market.”

Continuum’s MSP partners can purchase and manage Continuum Network Management by Auvik through the Continuum ITSupport Portal. Continuum and Auvik have centralized ticket and alert management with a single pane of glass for all network management systems and associated tools.

“Continuum’s Network Management by Auvik increases the value to our mutual partners’ by offering a single solution network management offering that is scalable and profitable,” said Alex Hoff, co-founder and VP of Sales and Product of Auvik. “Continuum’s IT management platform, dedication to service delivery and experienced NOC complement the strength of our network management technology, and we’re looking forward to continuing our work to ensure that every MSP can make their customers’ networks more secure.”

Continuum partner, ITque, an IT managed services provider based in California, has already seen significant positive results from implementing Auvik and Continuum’s network management solution.

“Deploying the Continuum Network Management by Auvik solution has given us so much more than just a network monitoring tool,” said DJ Forman, co-founder and CTO of ITque. “It has enabled us to provide a more holistic view of our clients’ IT environments by monitoring and managing network devices 24/7/365. It has also given us an entire team of experienced network engineers through the Continuum NOC that allows us to lower our ticket count and let us focus on cybersecurity and vCIO tasks to help our clients’ businesses grow.”

For more information, visit www.continuum.net.